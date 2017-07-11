Saudi Arabia: Several wounded in WWI memorial attack, French officials say

A bomb attack at a World War I commemoration ceremony in the Saudi city of Jeddah left "several people" injured on Wednesday, French officials said.

The French Foreign Ministry said that an "IED" went off at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah.

Diplomats and consulate staff from several countries, including France, had gathered there to commemorate the end of WWI.

"France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack," the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured. There was also no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Saudi officials and the kingdom's state-run media have also not yet commented on the blast.

Recent attacks

The attack follows on the heels of a stabbing at the French Consulate in Jeddah at the end of October that left one guard slightly wounded.

The stabbing in Saudi Arabia came the same day as a deadly knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice, with the attacker killing three people.

French President Emmanuel Macron has faced backlash in recent weeks over defending the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. In October, history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded outside of his school after showing the caricatures in class.

Wednesday marks the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I, when Germany and Allied signed an armistice to put an end to the fighting. The day is celebrated by several countries, with the French Embassy reportedly organizing Wednesday's event in Jeddah.

rs/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)