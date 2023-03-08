Saudi Arabia set to host talks on war in Ukraine

ConflictsSaudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia set to host talks on war in Ukraine To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSaudi ArabiaAlex Footman2 hours ago2 hours agoSaudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine and some 40 other countries to discuss a peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Senior officials attending the meeting hope to agree on key principles for a future peace settlement.https://p.dw.com/p/4UoAhAdvertisement