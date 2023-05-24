  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Diversity
DW News "Breaking"
Breaking
PoliticsSaudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia restores diplomatic ties with Canada

10 minutes ago

Riyadh and Ottawa said the decision to restore "full" diplomatic ties came after high-level talks in November last year. Ties were severed in 2018 after Canada called on Saudi Arabia to release arrested activists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RmKH

Saudi Arabia and Canada announced on Wednesday the restoration of diplomatic relations "on the basis of mutual respect and common interests," following a five-year rift over Riyadh's jailing of activists.

The decision to restore ties followed discussions between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman last November, on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Bangkok, according to a statement.

Saudi Arabia announced severing diplomatic ties with Canada in August 2018, after Ottawa called on the kingdom to release arrested civil rights activists.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rmt/rs (Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Yevgeny Prigozhin standing in front of a cemetery for Wagner Group mercenaries

Ukraine updates: Wagner Group reports 10,000 prisoner deaths

Conflicts31 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Isaias Afwerki

Liberator to oppressor: 30 years under Isaias Afwerki

Liberator to oppressor: 30 years under Isaias Afwerki

PoliticsMay 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

German-made Taurus missile shown in flight during South Korean millitary drills

Why are Germany and South Korea sharing military secrets?

Why are Germany and South Korea sharing military secrets?

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Three red SPD flags fly in front of a group of trees

German SPD struggling as they celebrate 160 years

German SPD struggling as they celebrate 160 years

PoliticsMay 23, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu (right)

Fact check: Turkey's Erdogan shows false Kilicdaroglu video

Fact check: Turkey's Erdogan shows false Kilicdaroglu video

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Golfer Brooks Koepka completes his swing on the 18th tee of the PGA

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

SportsMay 22, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the First Baptist North Spartanburg church in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

DeSantis to launch presidential campaign on Twitter

DeSantis to launch presidential campaign on Twitter

Politics9 hours ago02:02 min
More from North America

Latin America

Mexiko Popocatepetl Vulkanausbruch

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Popocatepetl: Ashes over Mexico

Catastrophe12 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage