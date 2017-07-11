Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador amid row over Yemen

Saudi Arabia on Friday announced it would expel the Lebanese ambassador and impose a blanket ban on all imported goods from Lebanon. Riyadh also summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations.

What did Saudi Arabia say about the decision?

Saudi Arabia ordered the "recall of the ambassador in Lebanon for consultations, and the departure of Lebanon's ambassador to the kingdom within 48 hours, and decided to halt all Lebanese imports" over the "insulting" remarks made by Beirut's information minister, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The move comes after Lebanon's information minister George Kordahi criticized the Saudi-led war in Yemen against armed Houthi rebels. Kordahi described the war in Yemen as the result of Saudi "aggression."

Kordahi made the comments on television before he was chosen for the role of ambassador in September, but the footage only came to the fore this week after a video clip was widely spread across social media.

Previously, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had sought to reduce tensions by saying Kordahi's remarks did not reflect the Lebanese government's position.

Saudi Arabia: Hezbollah is 'controlling all Lebanese outlets'

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said the measures were also due to what it described as Lebanon's failure to stop attempts to smuggle drugs into the country through Lebanese products.

"The terrorist Hezbollah is controlling all Lebanese outlets," the ministry said in reference to the Lebanese movement allied with Iran, a regional rival of Saudi Arabia.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group which was founded amid the turbulence of Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war.

Lebanon is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis since the internal conflict.

