Saudi Arabia executes 81 prisoners in a day

Saudi media reported on Saturday that 81 convicts were executed in a single day, incuding members of al-Qaida, the "Islamic State", and Houthi groups, presumably rebels allied with Iran currently fighting in Yemen.

Officials said the prisoners were plotting attacks and smuggling weapons into Saudi Arabia. They were convicted on charges including terrorism and holding "deviant beliefs," according to state news agency SPA.

"The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers read,'' the report said, adding the the country would "continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies."

The news comes just a day after Saudi blogger Raif Badawi was freed from prison after 10 years, in what was seen as a signal of positive change in the conservative kingdom.

