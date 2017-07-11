 Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers for ′high treason′ | News | DW | 10.04.2021

News

Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers for 'high treason'

The Saudi soldiers committed "the crime of high treason in cooperation with the enemy," officials said, but did not specify who the enemy was.

Saudi Arabia flag flies over a US soldier's face during a diplomatic visit to the Pentagon

The men were executed after being charged with "high treason"

Saudi Arabia executed three soldiers on Saturday for treachery and threatening the kingdom's military interests, officials said. 

The trio had been found guilty of "the crime of high treason in cooperation with the enemy," according to an official statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, but the statement did not provide details on who the enemy was.

The statement also said the men were convicted in a fair trial by a specialist court, before being sentenced to death by royal order. The Saudi Press Agency reported that the men were soldiers working for the Defense Ministry.

Saudi Arabia's clampdown

The news of the executions comes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 35-year-old heir to the throne, tightens his hold on power.

Over the past three years, the crown prince has increasingly cracked down on opponents, with the imprisonment of royal family members, business tycoons, clerics and activists. The clampdown comes against the backdrop of a a Saudi-led military campaign is in the neighboring Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Riyadh and Tehran also clash on a range of other issues.

Watch video 01:50

Blast kills more than 20 at Yemeni airport

Under the microscope over human rights

Saudi Arabia has frequently been questioned over its human rights record, with international scrutiny intensifying after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate. The detention of women's rights activists has also placed the Saudi regime under the microscope.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have called on Riyadh to prohibit the death penalty, citing allegations of torture and unfair trials. The kingdom has constantly rebutted such accusations.

Saudi Arabia carried out the third most executions in the world in 2019, after China and Iran, according to Amnesty's data.

Watch video 02:27

US fails to sanction Saudi prince for Khashoggi murder

jsi/dj (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

