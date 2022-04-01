Satellite reception in Europe

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Here you can find all information about directly receiving DW's channels via satellite in Europe.
For direct satellite reception we recommend a dish size of at least 80 cm. in diameter.
Additionally, if you have a large enough satellite dish, it may be possible to receive DW's channels outside of the central broadcasting area. Please contact customer service for more information: info@dw.com.
Channel DW English (24/7 English)
Astra 1M Europe
Eutelsat Hot Bird 13B Europe, Middle East and North Africa
Astra 5B Eastern Europe, Central Asia und Western Russia
Channel DW Deutsch (24/7 German)
Astra 4A Eastern Europe und Western Europe
Channel DW Arabia (24/7 Arabic)
BADR 4 South-central Europe
Radio Programming
Eutelsat Hot Bird 13B Europe, Middle East and North Africa
You can find additional reception information for Europe on our regional website.