Satellite reception in Africa, Near and Middle East

Here you will find all information about directly receiving DW's channels via satellite in Africa, Near and Middle East.
For direct satellite reception we recommend a dish size of at least 80 cm. in diameter.
Additionally, if you have a large enough satellite dish, it may be possible to receive DW's channels outside of the central broadcasting area. Please contact customer service for more information: info@dw.com.
Please note: In Africa, the German channel DW Deutsch is only available via some local partner stations or via live stream!
Channel DW English (24/7 English)
Astra 1M North Africa, Middle East
Eutelsat Hot Bird 13B Mediterranean coast
SES 5 West Africa, Southeast Africa and South Africa
Channel DW Arabia (24/7 Arabic)
Eutelsat 8 West B North Africa, Middle East
BADR 4 North Africa, Middle East
Radio Programming
BADR 4 North Africa, Middle East
Eutelsat Hot Bird 13B Europe, North Africa, Middle East
SES 5 Southern Africa
Eutelsat 8 West B North Africa, Middle East
You can find additional reception information for Africa and Near / Middle East on our regional website.