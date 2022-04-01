 Satellite reception in Africa, Near and Middle East | Regional reception information for Deutsche Welle in Africa | DW | 01.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Satellite reception in Africa, Near and Middle East

Here you will find all information about directly receiving DW's channels via satellite in Africa, Near and Middle East.

For direct satellite reception we recommend a dish size of at least 80 cm. in diameter.
Additionally, if you have a large enough satellite dish, it may be possible to receive DW's channels outside of the central broadcasting area. Please contact customer service for more information: info@dw.com.

Please note: In Africa, the German channel DW Deutsch is only available via some local partner stations or via live stream!

Channel DW English (24/7 English)
Astra 1M North Africa, Middle East
Eutelsat Hot Bird 13B Mediterranean coast
SES 5 West Africa, Southeast Africa and South Africa

Channel DW Arabia (24/7 Arabic)
Eutelsat 8 West B North Africa, Middle East
BADR 4 North Africa, Middle East

Radio Programming
BADR 4 North Africa, Middle East
Eutelsat Hot Bird 13B Europe, North Africa, Middle East
SES 5 Southern Africa
Eutelsat 8 West B North Africa, Middle East

You can find additional reception information for Africa and Near / Middle East on our regional website.

DW recommends

Africa  

Near / Middle East & North Africa  

Downloads

ASTRA 1M  

BADR 4  

EUTELSAT 8 WEST B  

EUTELSAT HOT BIRD 13B  

SES-5 TV  

SES-5 Radio  