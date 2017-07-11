Sarah Everard: UK police find body of missing London woman

British police have confirmed that human remains found in woodland outside London belong to a woman who disappeared while on her way home. A London police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police on Friday confirmed that a body discovered in woodland is that of missing Londoner Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking back from a friend's home.
The case, which has seen a London Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder, has sparked a national debate about women's safety.