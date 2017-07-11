 Sarah Everard: UK police find body of missing London woman | News | DW | 12.03.2021

News

Sarah Everard: UK police find body of missing London woman

British police have confirmed that human remains found in woodland outside London belong to a woman who disappeared while on her way home. A London police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Forensic officers conduct a search behind a house in Deal, south east England

Police on Friday confirmed that a body discovered in woodland is that of missing Londoner Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking back from a friend's home.

The case, which has seen a London Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder, has sparked a national debate about women's safety.

What is the background to the case?

  • The 33-year-old went missing on March 3 after she had begun to walk from her friend's house back to her home in South London.
  • The remains were found near the town of in Ashford, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from where she was last seen.
  • Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, one of whom is a serving Metropolitan Police officer.
  • The officer is a man in his 40s whose name has not been released and who is being held on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.
  • The other suspect, believed to be the suspect's wife, was arrested for aiding and abetting, and was released on bail.


