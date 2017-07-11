Sarah Everard: UK police find body of missing London woman

Police on Friday confirmed that a body discovered in woodland is that of missing Londoner Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking back from a friend's home.

The case, which has seen a London Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder, has sparked a national debate about women's safety.

What is the background to the case?

The 33-year-old went missing on March 3 after she had begun to walk from her friend's house back to her home in South London.

The remains were found near the town of in Ashford, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from where she was last seen.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, one of whom is a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The officer is a man in his 40s whose name has not been released and who is being held on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.

The other suspect, believed to be the suspect's wife, was arrested for aiding and abetting, and was released on bail.



