Sarah Everard: UK police find body of missing London woman

Police on Friday confirmed that a body discovered in woodland is that of missing Londoner Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking back from a friend's home.

The case, which has seen a London Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder, has sparked a national debate about women's safety and violence against women.

What is the background to the case?

The 33-year-old went missing on March 3 after she had begun to walk from her friend's house back to her home in South London.

The remains were found near the town of Ashford, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from where she was last seen.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, one of whom is a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The officer is a man in his 40s whose name has not been released and who is being held on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.

The other suspect, believed to be the suspect's wife, was arrested for aiding and abetting and was released on bail.

What the police said

The Metropolitan Police's Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave confirmed the body, found two days ago, was that of the missing woman.

"I know that the public feel hurt and angry about what has happened, and those are sentiments that I share personally," Ephgrave said. "I also recognize the wider concerns that are being raised quite rightly about the safety of women in public spaces in London and also elsewhere in the country."

Even before the police confirmation, Everard's family had paid tribute to their "beautiful daughter Sarah," appealing for help to solve "this terrible crime."

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would do all she could to protect women and girls after the shock and outcry caused by the case.

"Every woman & girl should be free to walk our streets without the slightest fear of harassment, abuse or violence," Patel, whose role is that of interior minister, said on Twitter.

Vigil prohibited amid lockdown

The case has sparked a national debate in the UK about women's safety. There has been an outpouring of accounts by women talking about their fears of walking alone at night, as well as a campaign for action.

Organizers of a planned Saturday vigil in memory of Everard are taking court action after police said they could not gather and could face fines for breaking COVID regulations.

The UK is currently in a coronavirus lockdown and mass gatherings are banned.

The group, Reclaim These Streets, said it had collected more than 37,000 pounds (€43,000; $51,000 dollars) by Friday morning for possible legal fees.



