Sarah Everard: UK mourners pay tribute to murdered Londoner

Mourners angry about violence against women in Britain pushed ahead on Saturday with vigils for Sarah Everard, whose body was found days after she went missing while walking home.

It comes a day after police warned that the planned gathering in memory of the 33-year-old Londoner could breach coronavirus regulations.

Reclaim the Streets organizers officially called off their planned event at Clapham Common, southwest London, but some campaigners said they would turn up anyway.

In the evening, several hundred people gathered at the bandstand at Clapham Common, paying tribute to Everard at the park where she'd last been seen alive.

Earlier on Saturday, the Duchess of Cambridge joined dozens of mourners to lay flowers at the makeshift memorial.

Kensington Palace said she "wanted to pay her respects to the family and to Sarah."

Hundreds of mourners, mostly women, defied crowd bans to pay tribute

Several similar vigils had been scheduled to take place across the UK on Saturday, but it was unclear whether they would go ahead or be moved online.

England's current lockdown laws mean people can only leave their homes with a "reasonable excuse."

Commander Catherine Roper said London's Metropolitan Police regretted canceling the event, but that it was "the right thing to do given the real and present threat of COVID-19."

What happened to Sarah Everard?

Everard, a marketing executive, was last seen alive on March 3. She'd disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in the evening.

Her boyfriend reported her missing when she failed to make it home.

Everard's body was later found in woods about 80 kilometers (50 miles) away in Kent, southeast England. Authorities confirmed on Friday that her remains had been identified.

Sarah Everard's body was found in woodlands just outside London

Police officer appears in court

A 48-year-old officer with London's Metropolitan Police, appeared in court on Saturday to face charges of kidnap and murder in the case.

He most recently served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, an armed unit responsible for guarding foreign embassies and Parliament.

News of Everard's kidnapping and murder sent shock waves across the UK, prompting a nationwide debate on women's safety.

Police officers bring floral tributes, left by members of the public, to the site

jf/rs (AP, Reuters)