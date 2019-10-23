 Santiago protests: 1 million people take part in ′the biggest march in Chile′ | News | DW | 25.10.2019

News

Santiago protests: 1 million people take part in 'the biggest march in Chile'

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in what is being dubbed "the biggest march in Chile." Nationwide protests are swelling despite government concessions and a state of emergency.

Chile | Protests in Santiago (imago-images/Aton Chile/A. Pina)

About one million people clogged the streets of the Chilean capital on Friday as the government grapples to contain a week of deadly unrest over economic inequality, according to the city's mayor.

Protesters congregated on wide avenues in Santiago as they marched to the capital's central square to join what has been dubbed "the biggest march in Chile" against the government of President Sebastian Pinera. Earlier, truck drivers and some public transport workers went went on strike around Santiago.

"Chile lives a historic day today. The Santiago metropolitan region is the protagonist of a peaceful march of about 1 million people who represent the dream of a new Chile," Mayor Karla Rubilar said in a message on Twitter. 

Read moreWhat's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests? 

In the port city of Valparaiso, the National Congress was evacuated as protesters clashed with police. Thousands more rallied nationwide in the South American country of 18 million.

  A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out

    A national protest

    A national protest

    The sight of soldiers on the streets is unsettling for many citizens of a country still haunted by memories of military rule under dictator Augusto Pinochet. Armored personnel carriers drove slowly through the streets deploying heavily-armed troops as violence worsened in the capital, Santiago, and across the country. Here, one demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out.

  The police chase a demonstrator during clashes

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Hundreds of arrests

    Although Chile is one of South America's wealthiest economies, resentment has been rising over increased living costs and the shortcomings of public services. With Santiago engulfed in rioting over several days, security forces and protesters clashed repeatedly.

  Demonstrators argue with Chilean army soldiers during clashes in Santiago

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Widening wealth gap

    The protests began over a planned hike in transport fares last week, but have turned into a movement against Chile's economic model of creeping privatization, low wages and growing inequality.

  A bus set ablaze

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    State of emergency

    Metro stations, buses and businesses were set ablaze as the protests began to turn violent. Soldiers were deployed on the capital's streets for the first time since the military dictatorship ended in 1990, and a state of emergency was imposed. Curfews were also put in place in several other Chilean cities.

  A protester kicks a tear gas canister

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Cloud of violence

    Although President Sebastian Pinera canceled the planned hike in subway fares, the violence has only worsened, leading to nearly a dozen deaths. Tear gas has been used against the protesters, and the army confirmed it had shot people dead while chasing looters. Meanwhile, at least three people died when supermarkets were set on fire.

  A demonstrator holds a sign reading Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Asking for the impossible?

    This demonstrator is holding a sign that reads "Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible." After meeting with heads of the legislature and judicial system, President Pinera has pledged to seek "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country. Protesters, however, don't appear to placated.

Author: Richard Connor

    Author: Richard Connor


At least 19 people have died in a week of protests across the country that spurred the government to declare a state of emergency and implement curfews after rioters torched metro stations and destroyed property. Hundreds of people have been injured and more than 7,000 arrested in the unrest that has brought soldiers onto the streets.

The turmoil was triggered by a small increase in metro fairs in the capital but have morphed into a broader show of discontent with inequality in one of Latin America's richest countries.

Pinera's government has struggled to contain a largely leaderless swelling of anger despite announcing concessions earlier this week. They include an increase in the minimum wage and the lowest state pensions, rolling back the metro fare hike and putting on hold a planned spike in electricity prices.

Watch video 02:03

Chile's president announced a series of reforms

Government out of touch with society?  

In an interview with DW's Spanish service, Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera sought to deflect blame for the social tensions away from the government.

"The causes are not located in the current government. They probably come from two, three or four governments before," he said.

He also defended the deployment of soldiers despite deaths blamed on security forces.

"Our concern is that human rights are effectively respected. This includes public order so that the public and private property is not destroyed," he said.

Pinera has been in office since last year, but served an earlier term as president from 2010 to 2014. He has an estimated net wealth of $2.8 billion (€2.5 billion), making him one of the richest people in Chile and a target of protesters.

Marta Lagos, the head of Latinobarometro, a non-profit survey group in Chile, told the Associated Press that the lack of leaders and a list of clear demands in the protest movement show the failure of unpopular political parties.

"There is a failure of the system of political parties in its ability to represent society," Lagos said.

She said protesters were likely to become more organized and that Pinera was unlikely to step down.

cw/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Opinion: Chile protests shine light on economic inequality

Chile has been rocked by violent protests against President Sebastian Pinera. The unrest shows the country's ruling elite are woefully out of touch with ordinary people, says DW's Emilia Rojas-Sasse. (22.10.2019)  

Chile general strike goes ahead despite Pinera reforms

A general strike went ahead in Chile, despite President Sebastian Pinera announcing a social reforms package aimed at quelling the protests. Students, copper workers, teachers and healthcare workers joined the march. (24.10.2019)  

What's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests?

While a metro fare hike sparked the violent demonstrations in Chile, experts say discontent is much deeper and far-reaching. With an APEC summit one month away, Sebastian Pinera's government faces a tricky situation. (21.10.2019)  

Chile: UN rights chief demands probe into protester deaths

Hundreds of protesters have defied an emergency decree and confronted police in Santiago, continuing a wave of unrest that has led to at least 15 deaths. Protests led by students began last week over a metro fare hike. (22.10.2019)  

Chile's president Pinera unveils social reforms to halt deadly protests

The president of Chile has announced a series of social reforms after a metro fare hike sparked days of deadly protests. Whether the reforms will stop the general strike planned for Wednesday remains to be seen. (23.10.2019)  

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

The Chilean government has extended a state of emergency amid deadly clashes and arson attacks, declaring that it is "at war with a powerful enemy." The unrest began with student protests over public transport hikes. (21.10.2019)  

