Sandro Giordano’s Strange Photos

October 6, 2023

Sometimes everything goes wrong, and it all ends with a face-plant. Italian photographer Sandro Giordano is intrigued by just these moments. He has fun depicting our worst moments.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XCR1
DW Sendung Euromaxx | Sandro Giorano
Image: Sandro Giordano

 

Also on Euromaxx:

 

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Hannah Hummel
Image: DW

German wine - all you need to know

Beer is one German claim to fame. But its wine shouldn’t be overlooked. Germany has more than 15,000 vineyards where grapes like Riesling and Pinot Noir are grown. Reporter Hannah Hummel tours Germany’s wine region.

 

 

 

 

Meet the Germans Norddeutschland
Image: DW

DW Road Trip: The Great German North

Germany’s regions are diverse and rich in particularities of their own. Euromaxx Reporter Rachel Stewart is taking a four-part trip around the country. This time, she’s off to Northern Germany.

 

 

 

 

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Black Pudding
Image: DW

Black Pudding: Yucky or Yummy?

Black pudding deters many a diner because blood is the main ingredient in the sausage. But people in Britain and Ireland love it. We find out how black pudding is made.

 

 

 

 

DW Euromaxx 12.11.2022 | Flughund
Image: DW

Ouka the Flying Dog Soars Above the Alps

French paraglider Adrien Nisan and his dog, Ouka, follow lofty pursuits. The duo soar above the French Alps regularly. Weather-permitting they take to the skies once a week.

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 07.10.2023 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 07.10.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 08.10.2023 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 08.10.2023 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 08.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 08.10.2023 – 22:02 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 00:02 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 08.10.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Iranian human rights activist and the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC) Narges Mohammadi poses in this undated handout picture
Live

Iranian Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

PoliticsOctober 6, 2023
Page 1 of 2
