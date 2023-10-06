Sandro Giordano’s Strange Photos

Sometimes everything goes wrong, and it all ends with a face-plant. Italian photographer Sandro Giordano is intrigued by just these moments. He has fun depicting our worst moments.

German wine - all you need to know

Beer is one German claim to fame. But its wine shouldn’t be overlooked. Germany has more than 15,000 vineyards where grapes like Riesling and Pinot Noir are grown. Reporter Hannah Hummel tours Germany’s wine region.

DW Road Trip: The Great German North

Germany’s regions are diverse and rich in particularities of their own. Euromaxx Reporter Rachel Stewart is taking a four-part trip around the country. This time, she’s off to Northern Germany.

Black Pudding: Yucky or Yummy?

Black pudding deters many a diner because blood is the main ingredient in the sausage. But people in Britain and Ireland love it. We find out how black pudding is made.

Ouka the Flying Dog Soars Above the Alps

French paraglider Adrien Nisan and his dog, Ouka, follow lofty pursuits. The duo soar above the French Alps regularly. Weather-permitting they take to the skies once a week.

