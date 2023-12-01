  1. Skip to content
Sandra Day O'Connor: Retired US Supreme Court justice dies

Published December 1, 2023last updated December 1, 2023

O'Connor was the first female justice to sit on the highest court in the land. Nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan, she held moderate right-leaning views.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor
O'Connor's appointment to the Supreme Court was a milestone for women in the US Image: Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

Retired US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has died at 93, the nation's highest judicial body announced on Friday. 

O'Connor died in Arizona due to complications related to advanced dementia and respiratory disease, the Supreme Court said in a statement.   

O'Connor was nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and was the first woman in US history to serve on country's highest court. 

Known for her moderate conservative views, she served on the bench until her retirement in 2006. 

'A true public servant'

Having spent her childhood on a ranch in Arizona, O'Connor was known for pragmatism and seeking consensus as a judge.   

"Sandra Day O'Connor blazed an historic trail as our Nation's first female Justice," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor."

"We celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot."

More to follow...

wd/nm (Reuters, AP)  