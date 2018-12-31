 Sandcastle in Germany sets new world record | News | DW | 05.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sandcastle in Germany sets new world record

An international team of artists succeeded in building a sandcastle that is almost a meter higher than the previous record holder. The triumph came two years after a similar attempt to break the record ended in tragedy.

The world record holder for the highest sandcastle in Binz (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

A team of artists finished work on a 17.66 meter (57.94 feet) sandcastle in the northeastern German resort of Binz on Wednesday, breaking the previous world record for the highest sandcastle of 16.68 meters.

The artists began work on the castle in May with the help of a digger and crane and used more than 11 tons of sand.

They first constructed a cone of sand that measured 27 meters at its base before sculpting the castle's final structure.

The group included artists from the Netherlands, Russia, Hungary, Latvia and Poland.

The successful construction marked a turnabout in fortune for organizer Thomas van den Dungen. His first attempt at breaking the world record collapsed two years ago shortly before the castle was finished.

Tourists will be able to see the castle, which is part of a local sand sculpture exhibition, until November 3.

Germany was also the site of the previous record holder, which was built in the western city of Duisburg in 2017.

Thomas van den Dungen celebrating the sandcastle world record (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

Thomas van den Dungen's attempt to break the record two years ago failed

amp/rt (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

World's biggest sandcastle attempted in Duisburg, Germany

Sand sculptors have suffered a minor setback in their attempt to build an enormous sandcastle, but they remain hopeful. The castle will hopefully loom more than 50 feet tall. (27.08.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Film - Dinner for One oder Der 90. Geburtstag

Dinner for One: Germany's cult British classic to air on UK TV for first time 31.12.2018

The sketch with British stars started out in English music halls. Its filmed version holds the Guinness World Record for the most repeated TV program. But the classic has never aired on British television — until now.

Duisburg Weltrekord höchste Sandburg

Sandcastle in Germany's Duisburg claims world record 01.09.2017

Following an unsuccessful attempt last year, the German city of Duisburg has finally claimed the Guinness World Record for tallest sandcastle.

Deutschland Duisburg Größte Sandburg der Welt

World's biggest sandcastle attempted in Duisburg, Germany 26.08.2017

Sand sculptors have suffered a minor setback in their attempt to build an enormous sandcastle, but they remain hopeful. The castle will hopefully loom more than 50 feet tall.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  