In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
India

Sand – A Priceless Resource?

24 minutes ago

The construction industry is booming and sand is being extracted faster than it can be replenished.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SLW3
DW Sendung Eco India | River Sand
Image: DW

In this episode of Eco India: Alternatives to sand, plantations against illegal sandmining, and how to stop coastal sand erosion.

 

DW Sendung Eco India | Coastal Sand Erosion
Image: DW

Coastal sand erosion in India

Coasts worldwide are threatened by the sea. Seawalls, groins, or reefs often aren't a solution because they only create new problems elsewhere. Scientists are considering green walls constructed from trees or creepers.

 

 

 

River sand

India's Yamuna River is a major source of water for the city of Delhi, but is also slowly dying due to illegal sand mining. This destroys the river's ecosystem and is a big issue for people living along its banks.

 

DW Sendung Eco India | Artificial Sand
Image: DW

Artificial sand from industrial waste

Berlin based ZaaK Technologies has developed an upcycling process that turns industrial waste into artificial sand that not only works as a sand alternative, but even improves the properties of the resulting concrete.

 

 

 

DW Sendung Eco India | Planting
Image: DW

Planting against the sand mafia

A young activist has revitalized the little dense forest areas next to a river in Tamil Nadu, which were frequently targets of sand stealing. The mangroves he created have become a sanctuary for many species of birds.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 09.06.2023 – 14:30 UTC
FRI 09.06.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 02:02 UTC
TUE 13.06.2023 – 05:30 UTC
TUE 13.06.2023 – 13:30 UTC
WED 14.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC
THU 15.06.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

WED 14.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

A resident with her pets being evacuated on a boat from a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine

Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be held accountable

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
