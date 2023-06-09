Sand – A Priceless Resource?

The construction industry is booming and sand is being extracted faster than it can be replenished.

In this episode of Eco India: Alternatives to sand, plantations against illegal sandmining, and how to stop coastal sand erosion.

Image: DW

Coastal sand erosion in India

Coasts worldwide are threatened by the sea. Seawalls, groins, or reefs often aren't a solution because they only create new problems elsewhere. Scientists are considering green walls constructed from trees or creepers.

River sand

India's Yamuna River is a major source of water for the city of Delhi, but is also slowly dying due to illegal sand mining. This destroys the river's ecosystem and is a big issue for people living along its banks.

Image: DW

Artificial sand from industrial waste

Berlin based ZaaK Technologies has developed an upcycling process that turns industrial waste into artificial sand that not only works as a sand alternative, but even improves the properties of the resulting concrete.

Image: DW

Planting against the sand mafia

A young activist has revitalized the little dense forest areas next to a river in Tamil Nadu, which were frequently targets of sand stealing. The mangroves he created have become a sanctuary for many species of birds.

