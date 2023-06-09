Sand – A Priceless Resource?
In this episode of Eco India: Alternatives to sand, plantations against illegal sandmining, and how to stop coastal sand erosion.
Coastal sand erosion in India
Coasts worldwide are threatened by the sea. Seawalls, groins, or reefs often aren't a solution because they only create new problems elsewhere. Scientists are considering green walls constructed from trees or creepers.
River sand
India's Yamuna River is a major source of water for the city of Delhi, but is also slowly dying due to illegal sand mining. This destroys the river's ecosystem and is a big issue for people living along its banks.
Artificial sand from industrial waste
Berlin based ZaaK Technologies has developed an upcycling process that turns industrial waste into artificial sand that not only works as a sand alternative, but even improves the properties of the resulting concrete.
Planting against the sand mafia
A young activist has revitalized the little dense forest areas next to a river in Tamil Nadu, which were frequently targets of sand stealing. The mangroves he created have become a sanctuary for many species of birds.
