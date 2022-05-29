Sanctions hurt both Russia and the West

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Vincent Stamer from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy tells DW what's behind Germany's most recent export figures.
Who is responsible for shuttered ports and mined maritime routes in the Black Sea? Are sanctions against Russia driving up global food prices? Can grain supplies from Ukraine be replaced? A DW fact check clarifies.
China persecutes the Uyghurs and backs Russia's war in Ukraine. That's prompting Berlin to rethink its relations with Beijing. But this "systemic rival" is also Germany's biggest trading partner.
The US and Germany will supply Ukrainian forces with more advanced rocket systems and munitions. Fighting has intensified as Russia pushes to control the eastern Luhansk region. Follow DW for the latest.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the decision sent a "strong signal of unity." However, the compromise took almost a month to reach, on a gradual ban that will not apply to pipeline imports.
