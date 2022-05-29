 Sanctions hurt both Russia and the West | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 03.06.2022

Business

Sanctions hurt both Russia and the West

Vincent Stamer from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy tells DW what's behind Germany's most recent export figures.

Read also

A Russian serviceman walks while guarding an area of the Mariupol Sea Port in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo)

DW fact check: Is hunger being used as a weapon in the Ukraine war? 28.05.2022

Who is responsible for shuttered ports and mined maritime routes in the Black Sea? Are sanctions against Russia driving up global food prices? Can grain supplies from Ukraine be replaced? A DW fact check clarifies.

Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people and calling for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, at a park Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The China shock: Germany turns away from its biggest trading partner 27.05.2022

China persecutes the Uyghurs and backs Russia's war in Ukraine. That's prompting Berlin to rethink its relations with Beijing. But this "systemic rival" is also Germany's biggest trading partner.

FILE PHOTO: A local resident stands next to debris of an open market destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko/File Photo

Germany promises modern air defense systems to Ukraine — as it happened 01.06.2022

The US and Germany will supply Ukrainian forces with more advanced rocket systems and munitions. Fighting has intensified as Russia pushes to control the eastern Luhansk region. Follow DW for the latest.

EU leaders hail 'solidarity' in compromise on Russia oil ban after summit

EU leaders hail 'solidarity' in compromise on Russia oil ban after summit 31.05.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the decision sent a "strong signal of unity." However, the compromise took almost a month to reach, on a gradual ban that will not apply to pipeline imports.