 Sancho and Haaland: The centerpieces of Dortmund′s high-end shop window | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Sancho and Haaland: The centerpieces of Dortmund's high-end shop window

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland both look destined to make it to the very top. They aren't the first to hone their talent at BVB and the club need to make the most of them while they can.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Union Berlin Erling Haaland und Jadon Sancho (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

Potential and development have increasingly become the Bundesliga's buzzwords in recent years, with several clubs seeking to promote and improve players rather than try to keep financial pace with the European heavyweights. 

Borussia Dortmund have, in many ways, led this charge. Though their spending power dwarfs most of the league, they've supplemented it by polishing prospects to attract the mega rich clubs abroad. Christian Pulisic and Ousmane Dembele are just two of several recent examples.

One issue with such a strategy is that BVB know they won't neccessarily get to see the best of the talent they have. But after yet another pair of outrageous displays from Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland in Saturday's 5-0 win over Union Berlin, it's becoming clear that these two aren't just excellent young players, they're excellent players. The only ingredient missing is time.

Sancho's performance levels have barely dropped since he broke in to the first team at the start of last season and with his strike on Saturday, he became the first teenager to score 25 Bundesliga goals.

More to come?

"Jadon has enormous potential to improve. But he's fantastic already," said his coach Lucien Favre after the win. 

The prospect of further improvement from a 19-year-old who already has 12 goals and 13 assists from 18 league games this season is a frightening prospect for fullbacks and a mouthwatering one for the rest of us.

But Favre is right on both counts. Sancho was electric at the Westfalenstadion. His ability to beat a man one-on-one immediately catches the eye but it's his near-flawless decision making in the final third that really marks him out, while his finishing is much improved.

But somehow, he's not the 19-year-old everyone is talking about right now, which is testament to the staggering impact of January signing Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has just become the first player to score seven goals in his first three Bundesliga appearances and has managed that total from just eight shots in 136 minutes. 

Instictive understanding

Just as he did with Marco Reus, Sancho has struck up the sort of telepathic understanding with Haaland that makes a partnership unplayable. The Englishman had a critical role in both his new teammate's strikes, with a simple but well-weighted pass allowing Julian Brandt to whip in the cross for Haaland's first and a surging run inside setting up Brandt to backheel brilliantly in to his path for his second.

"We combine very well and we’re able to bring that into the games and help the team,” said Sancho. “I’m really happy that he’s here.”

Both Haaland's finishes were first-time strikes. The former Red Bull Salzburg striker does not look like a man who hesitates and, though it's very early days, exudes the singleminded, clinical and even somewhat selfish nature required of the top strikers. After the game his skipper, Marco Reus, described it as a "greed for goals". 

A lack of ruthlessness has long been a charge thrown at Favre's Dortmund side but, helped perhaps by the fearlessness of their youth and lack of past failures, their two youngest players are leading the way.

With BVB now just three points off the Bundesliga summit, a first title since 2011-12 is a possibility. But the next six weeks include trips to Leverkusen and Mönchengladbach as well as the Revierderby against Schalke and the two-legged tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Those clashes with the French side will offer a reminder of the sharks that will soon be circling around Dortmund's two brightest talents. For now, Dortmund's shop window is working well for players and club alike but they won't always get it quite so right. There's an argument to suggest that, with Sancho in particular likely to move on soon, it's critical for Dortmund to make the most of their dynamic duo in terms of trophies and not just transfers.

  • Champions League 2019 | FC Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund | Lionel Messi & Antoine Griezmann (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Monfort)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Barcelona - 840.8 million euros

    The Catalans top the Money League for the very first time and are the first football club ever to generate an annual revenue of more than €800 million. Barca have increased their revenue by more than €150m compared to 2019 after bringing merchandizing and licensing activities in-house. The club's biggest asset remains Lionel Messi. The Argentinian superstar is not for sale.

  • Saudi-Arabien Supercup-Finale - Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Real Madrid - 757.3 million euros

    Barcelona's archrivals Real Madrid have dropped to second place after a year of mixed results on the pitch. The 13-times European champions increased their revenue by only 0.99 percent from last year (€750.9m) but that could change again in 2020. The club from the Spanish capital are after the signatures of big names such as Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé to usher in a new Galacticos era.

  • Champions League 2017 | Manchester United Mannschaftsbild (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/M. Rickett)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Manchester United - 711.5 million euros

    Two years ago, the Red Devils topped the Deloitte ranking but now Manchester United are back down to third, just as in 2019. The 20-times English champions increased their revenue by almost 50 million euros this year but, with on-pitch struggles again leaving Champions League qualification in doubt, they are in danger of being superceded by local rivals Manchester City in next year's Money League.

  • Jahreshauptversammlung FC Bayern München 2019 | Herbert Hainer & Uli Hoeneß (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Bayern Munich - 660.1 million euros

    New Bayern president Herbert Hainer (left) has inherited a healthy club from Uli Hoeness (right). The Bavarian giants increased their revenue by €31m this year, but an extended deal with automobile partner and 8.33% shareholder Audi is reported to be worth a further €50m a year until 2029. Despite earning less TV money than English or Spanish clubs, Bayern held on to fourth place in the ranking.

  • Frankreich Präsentation Neymars im Stadion (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Paris St. Germain - 635.9 million euros

    For the past eight years, the French club have been financed by the Qatari state investment group QSI. The Qataris have pumped hundreds of millions into the club in order to sign top players like Neymar and hire quality coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, formerly of Borussia Dortmund. The club's main goal has been to lift the Champions League trophy but money hasn't proven to be enough so far.

  • Manchester City Trainer Pep Guardiola (picture-alliance/empics/PA Wire/M. Rickett)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Manchester City - 610.6 million euros

    Another club bankrolled by a Gulf state and which dreams of winning the Champions League, Manchester City have been owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group since 2008, changing the fortunes of a club which spent decades in their red neighbor's shadow. Since the takeover, City have won the Premier League four times and in 2016 they hired coach Pep Guardiola with Champions League success in mind.

  • Club World Cup - Final - Liverpool v Flamengo | Pokalsieger (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Liverpool - 604.7 million euros

    But where Man City have so far failed, Liverpool have succeeded. The Reds won a sixth Champions League / European Cup in 2019 under German coach Jürgen Klopp, but it's been 30 years since they were last crowned English champions. This season, that dream is closer than ever, and lifting the Premier League trophy should translate into more revenue for the Merseyside club in 2020.

  • Champions League 2019 | Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympiacos FC | Harry Kane (picture-alliance/DPPI Media/Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Tottenham Hotspur - 521.1 million euros

    Spurs owe their improved place in the ranking mainly to their brand new stadium, opened in April 2019. Increased matchday earnings at the "New White Hart Lane" hav contributed to a 21% rise in total revenue, enabling last season's Champions League finalists to leapfrog local North London rivals Arsenal into eighth place - a record high for the club currently managed by Jose Mourinho.

  • Champions League Juventus Turin - Bayer Leverkusen (AFP/I. Bonotto)

    Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

    Juventus - 459.7 million euros

    Italian record champions Juventus moved back into the top 10 with Deloitte claiming that the arrival of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo "increased Juventus' commercial appeal". The 34-year-old joined Juventus from Real Madrid for more than €100 million in July 2018. other signings such as Matthijs de Ligt also boosted Juventus' brand visibility and commercial revenue.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


DW recommends

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland is Borussia Dortmund's hat-trick hero

Borussia Dortmund restarted their Bundesliga campaign, and showed both their best and worst sides. Newly-signed Norwegian talent Erling Haaland stole the show, reminding Europe that sometimes the hype is real. (18.01.2020)  

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund bring in Juventus’ Emre Can to boost fragile defense

Erling Haaland’s sensational arrival has masked Borussia Dortmund’s defensive issues. In German international Emre Can, BVB are hoping for more stability at the back. (01.02.2020)  

Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet

Barcelona top Deloitte's Football Money League for the very first time, surpassing archrivals Real Madrid as the world's richest club. Bayern Munich in fourth are the only Bundesliga club in the top 10. (14.01.2020)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - 1. FC Köln Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland: The love affair begins in Dortmund as a star is born 24.01.2020

Erling Haaland came off the bench to score twice on a home debut to remember, making it five goals in two games for the wunderkind. DW’s Michael Da Silva was in Dortmund to witness the birth of a new hero.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - 1. FC Köln

Borussia Dortmund take "important step" with five-star showing against Cologne 24.01.2020

Erling Haaland was again amongst the goals as Borussia Dortmund ran rampant in their opening home game of 2020 to end Cologne's winning streak. Haaland will steal the headlines, but BVB's core deserve the plaudits.

Juventus Emre Can

Emre Can joins Borussia Dortmund at the end of the transfer window 01.02.2020

The Bundesliga rumor mill ran rampant as Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen completed big deals on deadline day. Find out who went where in DW's transfer blog.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  