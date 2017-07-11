Samurai sword murderer sentenced to 14 years, psychiatry

A German court on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old Jordanian man to 14 years imprison for the brutal murder of a man he lived with briefly. The court said he would be detained in a psychiatric hospital to undergo psychological therapy.

Last year, the man killed his former flatmate with a samurai sword in front of the victim's 12-year-old daughter. The judge described the attack as "deeply wretched" during the sentencing.

Although the man confessed his crime to police, the court said he suffered from brief lapses of reason and, as such, was not fully culpable for the crime. A court report said the man had occasionally claimed to be a prophet.

Despite the overwhelming evidence against the perpetrator, the court said investigators could not deduce a clear motive.

The case gained notoriety partly as a result of people filming part of the murder and posting images and video of the attack, including senior right-wing politician Alice Weidel of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

ls/msh (dpa, AFP)