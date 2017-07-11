Samsung's Lee Jae-yong to be released early on parole

South Korea said Monday it will release Samsung's de facto chief, Lee Jae-yong, on parole this week after he spent 18 months behind bars for his role in a massive corruption scandal.

A global chip shortage and Samsung’s role in striking a COVID-19 vaccine deal with the US led to calls from business leaders and politicians to free the de-facto head of South Korea’s largest conglomerate.

What is the latest?

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Lee has been granted parole due to concerns related to the "national economic situation and the global economic environment."

Lee, who has been in jail since January, runs the Samsung group in his capacity as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics. The firm is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of computer memory chips and smartphones.

He was convicted of bribing then-President Park Geun-hye and her close confidante, who are serving lengthier prison terms, to win government support for a 2015 merger.

Lee initially served one year of a five-year term from August 2017 which was later suspended.

That ruling was then overturned and while the sentence was shortened, he was sent back to jail in January this year.

More to come...

jf/rs (AP, dpa, Reuters)