Samoa bans Elton John film 'Rocketman' over gay scenes

The South Pacific nation of Samoa said on Tuesday that it was banning the film "Rocketman" about the life of musician Elton John, over its depictions of gay romance. Gay sex can attract jail terms of up to seven years in the small nation of only 196,000 inhabitants.

Samoa's Principal Censor Leiataua Niuapu confirmed the ban, saying that the film was "not good for public viewing."

He told the Samoa Observer that the movie "violates laws against same-sex marriage and doesn't go well with cultural and Christian beliefs here."

"It's a good story, in that it's about an individual trying to move on in life," Niuapu said.

"He (Elton John) went through a difficult family life and managed to move on and become very successful. But there are acts that are not good for public viewing and against the law."

Christianity is the official religion of Samoa. However, many were keen to point out that films like last year's "Bohemian Rhapsody" were not banned, and neither were movies depicting acts like murder and premarital sex.

'There are more important issues'

Samoa is also known for its acceptance of fa'afafines, also called the "third sex" locally. Fa'afafines are men who dress as women and usually adopt what are considered feminine mannerisms.

"This censorship is yet another way for moral seekers to bash a few people for no good reason," said Tuisina Ymania Brown, a fa'afafine who is also co-secretary of the Geneva-based International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Assocation (ILGA).

Brown said that banning "Rocketman" was a slap in the face to a group that was part of Samoa's cultural heritage.

Happy Birthday, Sir Elton Eccentric with a big heart The man born 1947 as Reginald Kenneth Dwight dominated Britain's pop scene in the 1970s. In the US, Elton John was one the first artists ever with four simultaneous top ten records. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him for his contributions to music and charity. At 70, Sir Elton looks back at a career that spans five decades of ups and downs.

Happy Birthday, Sir Elton Big hits, big pianos Elton John at the piano - an iconic picture. Above, the living legend is seen playing "Your song" at the start of his 2000 British tour - his heartfelt breakthrough title in 1970, his first single in the charts, a song that hit the top ten in England and the US. After that, there was no stopping Elton John.

Happy Birthday, Sir Elton Rocket Man He worked incessantly, releasing three studio albums in 1971 alone. His biggest hits were all produced in the 1970s, "Rocket Man," "Crocodile Rock," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and "Candle in the Wind." Duets with John Lennon ("Whatever gets you through the Night") and Kiki Dee ("Don't go breaking my heart") elevate Elton John to a pop titan.

Happy Birthday, Sir Elton Devotion to soccer By 1976, Elton John was flush enough to finance another passion: soccer. He supported the Watford Football Club, a move that catapulted the team from forth division to the Premier League, and invested in the Los Angeles Aztecs. Above, Irish soccer legend George Best watches the pop star in action.

Happy Birthday, Sir Elton Swing the racket to fight Aids The advocate for gay and lesbian rights founded the Elton John Aids Foundation in the early 1990s. John helps organize regular charity events - and he participates, like in the above 2016 celebrities' charity tennis tournament.

Happy Birthday, Sir Elton Goodbye England's Rose The Queens's unhappy daughter-in-law, Lady Diana, was one of Elton John's best friends. After her death in a car accident in August 1997, Elton John rewrote the lyrics to "Candle in the Wind," a song he originally penned for Marilyn Monroe in 1974. Elton John peformed the song at Diana's funeral. The recording sold millions of copies and raised millions of euros for charity.

Happy Birthday, Sir Elton Married to Renate Elton John came out as bisexual in 1976. He married the German sound engineer Renate Blauel in 1984. The marriage lasted four years. Two years after the break-up, Elton John declared his homosexuality.

Happy Birthday, Sir Elton Married to David In 2005, Elton John and David Furnish documented their civil partnership, which was formally converted into a marriage nine years later. "As a gay man I am perfectly happy with my sexuality and my life. I can honestly say that the deepest longings of my heart are satisfied," John said in response to a Scottish cardinal's remarks about homosexuality.

Happy Birthday, Sir Elton Four guys, one family The couple adopted two boys, Zachary Jackson Levon and Elijah Joseph Daniel. Both children have the same surrogate mother - but whether John or Furnish is the biological dad remains a well-kept secret.

Happy Birthday, Sir Elton Ahoy, mate John and Furnish adore dressing up in outlandish outfits. For John's 50th birthday, they showed up as a baroque couple, ten years later saw the pair decked out as banana republic dictators. Above, their outfit at a friend's birthday party. What will it be for John's 70th birthday?



"Now are we saying that art that celebrates fa'afafines are not allowed?" she told Newsline Samoa.

"The power of the church has now reached into censoring the celebration of art. There are more important issues we should focus on, such as gender-based violence (and the) church paying taxes."

"Rocketman" focuses on Elton John's childhood and life of excess in the 1970s and 80s. While the film is not graphic, John rejected a call to tone down the drug use and sexuality, writing in The Observer: "I have not led a PG-13 life."

Both John and the film's star Taron Egerton have condemned the editing of the film in Russia to comply with the country's controversial "gay propaganda" laws. Five minutes of the movie have been cut in Russia, as well as a caption at the end of the film about how the rock star has found love with his husband David Furnish and their two children.

es/ (AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.