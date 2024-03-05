Sam Kerr pleads not guilty to 'racially aggravated offence'

Australia and Chelsea star Sam Kerr, one of the best known players in women's football, is said to have been involved in a dispute with a police officer in January.

Australian football star Sam Kerr pleaded not guilty to a "racially aggravated offense" relating to an incident in the United Kingdom.

The 30-year-old striker, who plays her club football for Chelsea, was allegedly involved in a dispute with a police officer in January 2023, London's Metropolitan Police said.

What do we know about the Sam Kerr incident?

The alleged offense occurred while a police officer was responding to a "complaint involving a taxi fare."

According to a police statement, Kerr pleaded not guilty at Kingston Crown Court on Monday after being charged in January. She is only due back in court next year.

Football Australia said it was aware of the legal proceedings, adding: "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.

"Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate."

Sam Kerr — one of the biggest names in women's football

The Matildas captain has been sidelined since January after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a mid-season training camp in Morocco and is a doubt for the Paris Olympics, which begins in July.

Known for her pace, agility and being lethal in front of goal, having netted 99 goals in 128 games for Women's Super League (WSL) side Chelsea, Kerr was the face of Australia's campaign during last summer's home World Cup.

The 30-year-old has lucrative endorsement deals with the likes of Nike and Mastercard and last year was on the cover of the FIFA video game alongside French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

km/lo (AFP/AP)