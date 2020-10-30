 Sam Baker | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 30.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Bio

Sam Baker

Multimedia journalist and radio presenter/producer at Deutsche Welle in Bonn, Germany.

Sam Baker

Sam has worked at Deutsche Welle since 2018, primarily covering science and environment topics. Having previously worked for a marine conservation organization in Alaska, Sam decided to switch from nonprofit work into journalism in 2017, getting her masters in International Journalism from City University of London.

Read more — Opinion: White privilege and the responsibility to enact change

Sam is passionate about exploring viable solutions to our biggest environmental issues, including (but not limited to) climate change and ocean acidification, consumption and waste, and the conservation of species.

Listen to audio 29:59

Living Planet & Africalink: Africa's changing climate

Since 2019, she's been producing and presenting Living Planet, DW's weekly environment radio program and podcast. She also occasionally produces and fills in as a presenter on DW's science podcast Science Unscripted [link], and writes online articles and creates social media content.

Find out more at her personal website and find her on Twitter under @srmBAKER.

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: Whose outdoors is it anyway?  

Living Planet: Defining wilderness  

Living Planet: Personal choice & systemic problems  

Advertisement

New environment podcast

DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Listen to our new podcast!

Would you stop eating meat if you knew the true cost to the environment?  

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

DW Eco Africa - Presenter Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

This week: Saving nature's waste-collectors, the vulture, compostable confetti and floating neighborhoods.  

Eco@India

Eco India Sendung | Screenshots (DW)

Using green therapy to improve mental health

A clinic in Chennai is looking to nature to help patients with mental health issues.  

Global Ideas

Afrika Kenia Elefanten Amboseli National Park (Getty Images/AFP C. De Souza)

Wanderlust: More protection for migratory animals

Migratory species from storks to whales cross political borders but man-made problems are hindering their journeys.  