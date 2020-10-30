Sam has worked at Deutsche Welle since 2018, primarily covering science and environment topics. Having previously worked for a marine conservation organization in Alaska, Sam decided to switch from nonprofit work into journalism in 2017, getting her masters in International Journalism from City University of London.

Sam is passionate about exploring viable solutions to our biggest environmental issues, including (but not limited to) climate change and ocean acidification, consumption and waste, and the conservation of species.

Since 2019, she's been producing and presenting Living Planet, DW's weekly environment radio program and podcast. She also occasionally produces and fills in as a presenter on DW's science podcast Science Unscripted [link], and writes online articles and creates social media content.

Find out more at her personal website and find her on Twitter under @srmBAKER.