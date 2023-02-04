  1. Skip to content
Salvaging crop waste destined for the dump

Anand Desai
36 minutes ago

A network of small cooperatives in Maharashtra buys unsold produce directly from farmers to combat the burgeoning problem of agricultural waste. It turns that food into products for retailers, restaurants and big corporations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PVEA
Ukraine updates: Lavrov vows 'tough' reply to 'hostile' EU

Ukraine updates: Lavrov vows 'tough' reply to 'hostile' EU

Conflicts
