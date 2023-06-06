Salvage operation to avert oil disaster to begin off Yemen

Nature and EnvironmentSalvage operation to avert oil disaster to begin off YemenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and Environment5 minutes ago5 minutes agoThe United Nations is preparing to drain over a million barrels of oil from a rusting tanker off the Yemeni coast. The abandoned FSO Safer has been anchored near the port of Hodeida for years, threatening an ecological disaster. https://p.dw.com/p/4SI65Advertisement