War in Ukraine
Climate change
Nature and Environment

Salvage operation to avert oil disaster to begin off Yemen

5 minutes ago

The United Nations is preparing to drain over a million barrels of oil from a rusting tanker off the Yemeni coast. The abandoned FSO Safer has been anchored near the port of Hodeida for years, threatening an ecological disaster.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SI65
Residents carry their personal belongings on a flooded street, after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kyiv and Moscow trade blame for dam at UN

Conflicts34 minutes ago
Africa

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Health2 hours ago01:47 min
Asia

An Indian online gamer playing on the smartphone

India's gaming industry booms, but female gamers face abuse

Society19 hours ago
Germany

Brazilian nurse Thaiana Santos smiling into the camera

Brazil's nurses in Germany: More money, less responsibility

Health5 hours ago
Europe

Tatsiana Khomich holds up a picture of Maria Kolesnikova

Belarus 'isolates prominent political prisoners'

Conflicts5 hours ago
Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Opportunity or oppression? Gulf states spending big on AI

Politics1 hour ago
North America

Elliot Page

US: Elliot Page exposes Hollywood's homophobia in 'Pageboy'

FilmJune 6, 2023
