Rushdie was the subject of an Iranian fatwa way back in 1989, and was stabbed on a stage in rural New York state this summer
Salman Rushdie severely wounded after stabbing, agent says
13 minutes ago
Salman Rushdie's agent has told a Spanish newspaper that the author has lost the use of an eye and movement in a hand as a result of him being stabbed multiple times at a literary event in New York state in August.
"He's lost the sight of one eye... He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso," Andrew Wylie told El Pais, in an interview published on Saturday.
Wylie described the injuries as "profound," saying "it was a brutal attack."
He said he would give no information on the writer's whereabouts other than to say he was still in hospital, but added: "He's going to live ... That's the important thing."
Rushdie was attacked as he was being introduced on stage at the Chautauqua Institution, a rural center some 55 miles (roughly 90 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo near Lake Erie that is known for its summertime lecture series.
Rushdie had spoken in the past about how he never considered the danger to be passed. But his agent Wylie said the attack took precisely the shape of what he and his employer had feared, "a random person coming out of nowhere and attacking."
"So you can't protect against it because it's totally unexpected and illogical," he told El Pais.
But he also gave a newspaper interview soon after in which he said he was "surprised" to hear the attack did not kill Rushdie. He praised Khomeini and said he did not like Rushdie or "The Satanic Verses," of which he said he had read "a few pages."
His lawyer has since warned in court that such publications could make it difficult to locate a viable jury that will not prejudge the case.
A foreign ministry spokesman accused Rushdie of "crossing the red lines of 1.5 billion Muslims."
Rushdie has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize five times and won it once. He had continued writing even throughout his time in hiding. His fifteenth novel, "Victory City", is scheduled for publication next February.