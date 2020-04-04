 Sajid Baloch: Fears grow for Pakistani journalist missing in Sweden | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 07.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Sajid Baloch: Fears grow for Pakistani journalist missing in Sweden

Activists and journalists worldwide have criticized the Swedish government for its failure to find Sajid Baloch. The exiled journalist, who reported on Pakistan's human rights violations, had sought asylum in Sweden.

Fears grow for Pakistani journalist missing in Sweden

Pakistani journalists and rights groups have called on Swedish authorities to step up efforts to find missing journalist Sajid Hussain Baloch, who disappeared from the Swedish city of Uppsala on March 2. 

Baloch, 32, was last seen boarding a train in Stockholm on his way to Uppsala, and Swedish police filed a case over his disappearance the following day, according to the Paris-based non-governmental organization, Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Baloch's relatives claim that the Swedish government has not taken the disappearance serious enough and fear for Baloch's life. Wajid Baloch, the brother of the missing journalist, told DW: "The family is extremely concerned over the safety of Sajid and furious over the slow pace of the investigation. There are so many things that could help locating him."

He added, "If anything happens to our brother, then Swedish police should be ready to take the blame because we have done everything to make them realize the seriousness of the matter."

RSF said it was a possibility that the journalist, who reported on Pakistan's human rights abuses, had been abducted "at the behest of a Pakistani intelligence agency."

Baloch, who was also a masters student specializing in Iranian languages at a university in Uppsala, had been living in Stockholm due to a shortage of available rooms in Uppsala. He then found a vacant room and planned to move there on March 2 but went missing on the same day.

Read more: Pakistan's new internet laws tighten control over social media

Pakistan's separatist insurgency

Baloch settled in Sweden in 2017 after his escape from Pakistan's Balochistan province in 2012.

Balochistan — the country's largest province by area — borders Afghanistan and Iran. The region has been dealing with various levels of insurgency and witnessed a number of terror attacks in the last 15 years.

The province has seen the presence of the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban, IS militants, and other extremist groups. Meanwhile, Baloch separatists have been fighting the Pakistani state, seeking to separate what they see as their homeland from the Islamic Republic.

Rights groups have accused the Pakistani government, including the army and intelligence agencies, of human rights violations and enforced disappearances. Thousands, including political activists, have been missing for years. Islamabad has strongly rejected the claims, accusing its archrival India of igniting separatist chaos in the province.

Rights groups have accused the Pakistani government, including the army and intelligence agencies, of human rights violations and enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Rights groups accuse the Pakistani government of human rights violations and enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Crackdown on free speech

A father of two, Sajid Baloch had lived in exile in several countries before seeking asylum in Sweden. He escaped Pakistan after receiving threats related to his reporting on the separatist conflict in Balochistan.

Baloch had worked for leading English-language dailies in Pakistan, including The News and The Daily Times. He was also the editor-in-chief of the Balochistan Times, a news website covering human rights violations and drug smuggling problems in the province. The news platform is no longer accessible in Pakistan.

Read more: Pakistan: A sympathetic ear for journalists in distress

Asad Butt, an officer at the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan — an independent rights watch dog — feels baffled as to why Swedish authorities have been unable to trace Baloch.

"Sweden is an excellent democracy where human rights issues really matter," Butt said. "We appeal to the Swedish government to make efforts for his safe recovery besides demanding the Pakistani government to take up the matter with Stockholm because the missing journalist is also our citizen, " he said.

Calls to speed up investigation

Pakistan's Federal Union of Journalists has also demanded that the Swedish government ups its efforts to trace Baloch.

In a joint statement, president of the union Shahzada Zuilfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said Sweden's slow investigation progress is raising  concerns among Pakistan's journalist community. They urged Pakistan's Foreign Ministry to offer support in finding Baloch by cooperating with Swedish authorities.

Meanwhile, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has also called on the Swedish police to speed up its investigation.

"Swedish police should step up efforts to find Sajid Hussain Baloch … The disappearance of a journalist who focused on one of Pakistan's most sensitive issues — human rights in Balochistan — and who escaped Pakistan because of threats he received — is especially concerning," Steven Butler, CPJ's coordinator for its Asia Program, said in a statement issued on March 30. 

Baloch's family and friends have set up an online campaign to help with the search.

Taj Baloch, a close friend of the missing journalist, told DW: "He was with me until the noon of March 2 and I could have never imagined that he would go missing in this country. He is a non-political guy who has a flair for languages and literature. It is difficult to understand the factors leading to his disappearance."

DW recommends

Daniel Pearl murder: Pakistan rearrests 4 men acquitted of killing journalist

After a Pakistani court sparked outrage for its acquittal of four men on death row for the 2002 murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl, authorities have said they will appeal the acquittal — and have rearrested the men. (04.04.2020)  

Pakistan: "Media should be accountable to the public, not the government"

Asif Khan is DW Akademie's Country Representative in Pakistan, where the focus is on promoting free and quality media and increasing journalists' safety. Working in media development, he says, was not his original goal. (27.02.2019)  

Opinion: The decline of media freedom in Pakistan - A journalist tells his story

The last two years have seen a rapid decline in media freedom in Pakistan. Senior journalists say the national media is witnessing one of the darkest periods in decades, writes DW's Shahzeb Jilani. (10.12.2019)  

Daniel Pearl murder: Pakistan commutes death sentence of key accused

British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted for the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl. His lawyer says his sentence has been reduced to seven years in jail. (02.04.2020)  

Deaths in custody — the culture of police torture in Pakistan

Recent cases of custodial deaths have angered the Pakistani people, who are demanding immediate justice for the victims. But reforming the "police torture culture" would be a mammoth task. Haroon Janjua reports. (18.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Is Pakistan's media being silenced?  

Related content

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

Daniel Pearl murder: Pakistan rearrests 4 men acquitted of killing journalist 04.04.2020

After a Pakistani court sparked outrage for its acquittal of four men on death row for the 2002 murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl, authorities have said they will appeal the acquittal — and have rearrested the men.

Pakistan Coronavirus Covid-19

Coronavirus and Islam: Pakistani clerics refuse to shut down mosques 31.03.2020

As Islamic clerics refuse to stop allowing religious congregations, Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to downplay the coronavirus threat to his country. Could this be a "recipe for disaster" for Pakistan?

Entführer drohen mit Ermordung des US-Journalisten Daniel Pearl 2002 Pakistan

Daniel Pearl murder: Pakistan commutes death sentence of key accused 02.04.2020

British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted for the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl. His lawyer says his sentence has been reduced to seven years in jail.

Advertisement