Sahraa Karimi to direct a film on her flight from Afghanistan

In Venice, far from Kabul and the Taliban, Afghan directors are calling on the international film community to show solidarity with those under threat in their native country.

Sahraa Karimi, the first female president of the Afghan Film Organization, spoke with DW at the Venice International Film Festival, where she has come to raise the alarm and to make sure the world does not forget her country and her people.

Before the Taliban conquered the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, effectively seizing control of the entire country, Karimi was busy on her second feature film, a follow-up to her social drama Hava, Maryam, Ayesha, which premiered in Venice in 2019. She was also overseeing the entire Afghan Film Organization, which had features, documentaries and several short films in production as it tried to rebuild a movie industry in the country.

Under the Taliban's rule from 1996-2001, all cinema, like all forms of art, were banned.

"Just imagine, I was in the middle of production on my second film," Karimi told DW about her experiences on August 15 when the Taliban entered Kabul. "It was a normal, ordinary day. Everything was normal. And then, within a few hours, everything collapsed."

Afghan directors called for international support for Afghans trying to leave the country

A difficult journey

Karimi made a harrowing escape, running through the streets of Kabul to get home, gather her family and try to make it to the airport to fly out of the country. But their flight was cancelled. With the help of the Slovakian, Turkish, and Ukrainian government — Karimi, who studied cinema in Bratislava, holds Slovak citizenship — she was able to get out on August 17, taking a Turkish airlines flight from Kabul to Istanbul and then to Kyiv.

Karimi is now planning to turn her experience into a fiction film.

"I'm a filmmaker. The only way, at least for a while, to forget this trauma that I experienced is to write it and to make it into a film," she said, adding that she hopes her story will give a different perspective on the events than seen in the news media.

"People only saw the bigger story, of the crowds. But there were many individual stories in those crowds, stories I saw myself, that I experienced," Karimi said. "The response of the American army, which was very bad, the desperation of people who grabbed the wheel of airplanes as they tried to lift off. I will tell their stories. My film will look at what happened from different sides."

10 films about Afghanistan 'Hava, Maryam, Ayesha' (2019) The latest film by Afghan director Sahraa Karimi premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. It portrays three women, all living in Kabul but in different social contexts, who deal in their own way with pregnancy. The filmmaker's recent open letter warning against the Taliban was sent out to the world just before Kabul was taken. She has since fled Afghanistan and is now in Kyiv.

10 films about Afghanistan 'Osama' (2003) Under the first Taliban regime (1996–2001), women were banned from working in most fields of society, jeopardizing subsistence for families whose male members were killed or injured in conflict. "Osama" follows a young girl who disguises herself as a boy to support her family. It was the first movie to be filmed entirely in Afghanistan since 1996, as the Taliban had also banned filmmaking.

10 films about Afghanistan 'The Breadwinner' (2017) The award-winning Irish studio Cartoon Saloon created an animated film with a similar story: "The Breadwinner," based on the best-selling novel by Deborah Ellis, is also about a determined young girl who takes on the appearance of a boy to support her family. Executive produced by Angelina Jolie, the film received an Oscar nomination for best animated feature.

10 films about Afghanistan 'The Kite Runner' (2007) Based on the best-selling novel by Khaled Hosseini and directed by German-Swiss filmmaker Marc Forster, "The Kite Runner" deals with universal themes such as guilt and redemption, but the story is anchored in Afghanistan's tumultuous past half century, covering the fall of the monarchy, the Soviet military intervention, the mass exodus of Afghan refugees and the Taliban regime.

10 films about Afghanistan 'Kandahar' (2001) This film by Mohsen Makhmalbaf, one of Iran's great directors, tells the story of an Afghan-Canadian who returns to her homeland to save her sister from committing suicide. "Kandahar" didn't get much attention when it premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. But then came the September 11 attacks, and the world wanted to find out more about the hardships faced by women in Afghanistan.

10 films about Afghanistan 'At Five in the Afternoon' (2003) Two years later, Mohsen Makmalbaf's daughter, Samira, another leading name of the Iranian New Wave, also premiered a film centering on Afghan women at the Cannes Film Festival. "At Five in the Afternoon" tells the story of a young woman in war-torn Kabul who dreams of becoming president and tries to gain an education after the defeat of the Taliban. The film was also shot in the Afghan capital.

10 films about Afghanistan 'In This World' (2002) "In This World" portrays two young Afghan refugees on their illegal journey from a refugee camp in Pakistan to London. The drama directed by Michael Winterbottom was shot in documentary style, and had non-professional actors performing fictionalized versions of themselves. It won the Golden Bear award at the 2003 Berlin Film Festival and the BAFTA for the best non-English film.

10 films about Afghanistan 'Lone Survivor' (2013) The film "Lone Survivor" is based on the best-selling account of US Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, which depicts his participation in Operation Red Wings, targeting a group of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan's Kunar Province in 2005. Luttrell, portrayed by Mark Wahlberg in the film, was the only one in his four-man SEAL team to survive an ambush; a helicopter sent to their aid was also shot down.

10 films about Afghanistan 'Rambo III' (1988) The third film in Sylvester Stallone's series is set during the Soviet-Afghan War. Rambo heads to Afghanistan to rescue his former commander from the ruthless Soviet Army. Claims that the film initially had a dedication "to the brave Mujahideen fighters," later altered to "the gallant people of Afghanistan" after 9/11, have resurfaced this week — but fact checkers have found this is only a myth.

10 films about Afghanistan 'Charlie Wilson's War' (2007) But during the Reagan administration, the US did support the Mujahideen, the anti-Soviet resistance fighters — who went on to form fundamentalist groups such as the Taliban and al-Qaeda. US Congressman Charlie Wilson (portrayed by Tom Hanks in the film directed by Mike Nichols and written by Aaron Sorkin) was a key proponent of the covert funding program, which continued as late as 1991. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



The power of the international film community

But Karimi isn't in Venice just to tell her story. In a panel discussion on Afghanistan here on August 5, she and Afghan documentary filmmaker Sahra Mani called for action from the international film community.

Karimi wants international film organizations, including the European Film Academy, to pressure national governments to create humanitarian corridors to help get artists and others who want to leave out of the country, as well as a guarantee that they will be granted the status of political refugees.

"The international film community doesn't realize the power they have," she told DW. "People love actors and actresses and filmmakers. People love cinema. They can be very strong voices for solidarity with Afghan filmmakers and Afghanistan. If they decide to be the voice for Afghanistan and to protect Afghanistan — Afghan women, Afghan filmmakers — it will work."

Karimi had already called on the international film community for solidarity with Afghanistan before escaping the country

Karimi praised countries like the Ukraine, which have stepped up to grant escaping Afghans visas and travel documents. She called out other European countries, including Germany, which have been more hesitant.

"What happened in Afghanistan happened. There are a lot of refugees, not just filmmakers and artists but other refugees. I think countries like Germany should show solidarity with these people, especially with artists and filmmakers. They should not just ignore them (but) accept them," she said.

"They do not need to be afraid. Artists and filmmakers integrate easily into a society and they bring with them their creativity, their stories, which can enrich the culture of their new country."