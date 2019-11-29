 S.African town surpasses UN targets to drive down HIV | Africa | DW | 30.11.2019

Africa

S.African town surpasses UN targets to drive down HIV

Eshowe, a small town at the center of the world's AIDS epidemic in South Africa, is a beacon of hope in the bid to reduce the AIDS virus. It has beaten the 90-90-90 target deadline set by UNAIDS by a year.

People walk past a mobile testing unit from MSF on the outskirts of Eshowe

Eshowe is around 140 km (87 miles) north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province where one in four people is living with HIV. It has become beacon of hope in the fight against HIV in South Africa, the center of the world's AIDS epidemic.

The town has already surpassed the 90-90-90 HIV reduction goals set out by the United Nation's AIDS organization – showing that it's potentially possible for South Africa as a whole to reach the targets.

The UNAIDS targets aims for 90% of people living with HIV to know their HIV status, 90% of all people diagnosed with an HIV infection to receive antiretroviral therapy, and 90% of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy to achieve viral suppression by 2020.

Stunning results

When Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) recently evaluated the HIV project they run in Eshowe in conjunction with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, they were amazed at the results.

Of 3,200 people surveyed in 2018, 90% of those infected knew their status, 94% of those who knew their status were on antiretroviral treatment and 95% of those on treatment had their viral load suppressed in 2018 - a result of 90-94-95.

"I'm happy we reached 90-94-95 in a small rural area of Eshowe," community member Zikhethelo Mthethwa told DW. "I'm very happy that our communities are getting better from their sicknesses and stigma has reduced in our community."

It's community members like Mthethwa that have made the project, which started in 2011 before UNAIDS introduced their targets in 2013, so successful.

Mthethwa is one of dozens of people from Eshowe who have been trained as health workers to encourage fellow residents to get tested, treated and stay on treatment.

Multi-colored condoms wrapped in their plastic packets

Community health workers in Eshowe handed out 1.5 million free condoms a year between 2015 and 2018

Some of their many tasks are distributing condoms, conducting door-to-door testing, encouraging people to seek treatment and raising awareness of HIV issues.

Reducing stigma, building trust

"The project was heavily invested in community interventions by peers, by community members talking to fellow community members and linking them to health facilities [as well as] health care workers following up back at home," explained Florence Anam, a HIV advocacy coordinator at MSF.

Traditional healers were also included.

"A community health worker would often come to the home of a traditional health practitioner to test someone that the health practitioner thought may be positive," said Ellie Ford Kamara, who coordinated the project on the ground for MSF.

Including people from Eshowe in the project not only brought HIV testing services to those who don't normally visit health centers, it also helped build trust, provide people with vital information and guide them towards treatment.

"This liaison and this close communication has really worked and this has been key to the success of the program," Ford Kamara told DW.

Nkosinathi Mpungose, one of campaigners on the ground, says it took hard work and perseverance to surpass the targest set by UNAIDS.

"The challenges were lack of education on HIV ... fear to test for HIV, stigma on HIV. I had to educate them to change their way of thinking," he said to DW.

A health worker tests someone for HIV inside their home

Home HIV testing by community health workers is integral to the Eshowe project

Still a long way to go

However, in a press release, MSF warned against seeing the survey results as a declaration of victory in Eshowe.

The number of new infections among adolescent girls and young women is still high, and more than half of young men aged 15 to 29 years diagnosed with HIV as part of the survey are still not on treatment.

South Africa as a whole is home to 20% of the world's HIV cases, with 7.7 million people living with the virus in 2018. It has the largest antiretroviral program in the world, largely funded from its own resources, but is is still lagging on meeting the UNAIDS targets.

According to an updated model of South Africa's HIV epidemic released in June 2019, 90% of infected people in the country were aware of their HIV status, 68% of these were on treatment and 87% of these were virally suppressed by mid-2018  a result of 90-68-87.

This shows that South Africa has to change its business as usual approach, says Florence Anam from MSF.

"The days of sitting at the health center and waiting for sick people to come to you are over," she told DW.

"We need to understand that ... a patient could be a sick person, who will come very sick. But they could also be someone who is just going about their business but require medical care to be able to keep being healthy and go about their business.

We have to go to them."

December 1 is World AIDS Day.

  • Former South African president Thabo Mbeki (Getty Images/AFP/G. Khan)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    Deadly denialism

    Former South African president Thabo Mbeki (1999 - 2008) went down in history as the foremost African denier of AIDS. Against all scientific evidence he maintained that HIV did not cause AIDS. He instructed his health officials to combat the disease with herbal remedies. Experts believe his denialism cost up to 300,000 lives. Some have called for Mbeki to be tried for crimes against humanity.

  • Gambia's former President Yahya Jammeh (picture alliance/AP photo)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    A president as traditional healer

    In 2007 former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh (1996 - 2017) forced AIDS patients to undergo a cure that he had personally developed. It turned out to be a concoction based on herbs; an unknown number of people died. Jammeh, who claimed that he had mystic powers, is the first African head of state to be tried for violating the rights of HIV-positive people.

  • Former South African President Jacob Zuma (Reuters/N. Bothma)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    'Take a shower'

    Another former South African head of state to make headlines for an unconventional take on AIDS was Jacob Zuma (2009 - 2018). After being charged with raping an HIV-positive woman in 2006, Zuma said he was not at risk of infection, despite not using a condom, because he had "taken a shower afterwards." In 2010 he disclosed the negative results of his AIDS test, to fight the stigma, he said.

  • Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni waving (picture alliance/dpa/Langsdon)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    No condoms?

    Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni took his time before joining the fight against the epidemic. As late as 2004, during an international AIDS conference in Thailand, he downplayed the effectiveness of condoms, alleging, among other things, that they ran counter to some African sexual practices. "We don’t think we can become universally condomised," he said. His remarks were met with laughter.

  • Former President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe (picture alliance/AP/T Mukwazhi)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    A tax to fund treatment

    Some action taken by African heads of state to fight the scourge did not go down well at home. A tax introduced in 1999 by Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (1987-2017) to help orphans and sufferers met with resistance. It is still in place today. In 2004 Mugabe admitted that his own family had been affected by AIDS. He said the disease was "one of the greatest challenges facing our nation."

  • Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Mwape)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    A shining example

    Fear of economic repercussions affecting, for example, tourism, is one reason why African leaders have been reluctant to acknowledge the threat. But President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia (1964-1991) announced as early as 1987 that one of his sons had died of AIDS. In 2002 he was the first African leader to take an AIDS test. He still fights against AIDS today.

  • Zambian President Edgar Lungu (Imago/Xinhua)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    Bid to make tests compulsory

    The fight against AIDS by Kaunda’s successor Edgar Lungu met with some hitches when he tried to make AIDS-testing compulsory in Zambia. Lungu said in 2016 that the policy was non-negotiable. But a huge outcry in Zambia and abroad forced him to backpedal especially as the World Health Organization made clear that compulsion encourages the stigmatization of HIV-positive people.

  • Former Botswanan president Festus Mogae (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    Many different approaches to tackling HIV/AIDS in Africa

    Championing an HIV-free Africa

    After leaving office, Festus Mogae, former president of Botswana (1998-2008), launched Champions for an AIDS-Free Generation, which brings together a number of former African presidents and other influential personalities eager to help fight the scourge. They hope that their experience and influence will enable them to exert pressure on governments and partners to invest in AIDS prevention.

    Author: Cristina Krippahl


