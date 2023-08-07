  1. Skip to content
Safer sips: Testing straws from agricultural waste

Aparna Ganesan
4 hours ago

Single-use plastic straws are banned in India and the race is on to find alternatives. A startup in Tamil Nadu makes them from dried fallen coconut leaves. Putting farm waste to good use, they are 100% biodegradable and chemical free.

