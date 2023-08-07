Safer sips: Testing straws from agricultural waste

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaSafer sips: Testing straws from agricultural wasteTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAparna Ganesan4 hours ago4 hours agoSingle-use plastic straws are banned in India and the race is on to find alternatives. A startup in Tamil Nadu makes them from dried fallen coconut leaves. Putting farm waste to good use, they are 100% biodegradable and chemical free.https://p.dw.com/p/4TS1AAdvertisement