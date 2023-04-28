  1. Skip to content
Eco@Africa Palmöl Produktion in Sierra Leone
Image: Bjoern Kietzmann

Safeguarding the Rainforests - The Future of Palm Oil

55 minutes ago

Palm oil can be found in countless products in supermarkets around the world. Producing it involves clearing huge areas of rainforest. But there are more sustainable methods and alternatives.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qfse
Zum Schutz der Regenwälder
Image: ZDF

The unchecked expansion of oil palm plantations poses a threat to the climate, biodiversity, and the habitats of many animal species. Among the alternative options to palm oil is an innovative idea from Germany. 

 

 

 

Zum Schutz der Regenwälder
Image: ZDF

By chance, he met Thomas Brück, a professor of synthetic biotechnology at the Technical University of Munich who was working on creating a palm oil substitute. Out of their partnership came a new alternative: yeast oil, produced from roasting, shredding, and fermenting stale bread. Thomas Brück says his yeast oil has a longer life than palm oil and can be reused up to 60 times.

 

Zum Schutz der Regenwälder
Image: ZDF

Sulastri Rahmawati's oil palm plantation on the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo enables her to feed her family of six. She's one of millions of people around the world who are dependent on the plant. Oil palm trees boast an enormous yield that meets the growing demand for vegetable fats. Rahmawati and her cooperative started growing oil palms 20 years ago. This used to mean deforestation, pesticides, and synthetic fertilizers. Now, however, they're committed to sustainable production and taking social responsibility.

Zum Schutz der Regenwälder
Image: ZDF

But even sustainable oil palm production leads to huge amounts of harvest waste. Together with partners in Thailand, German entrepreneur Markus Matuschka has devised a way of making a new raw material from oil palm fruit that can provide a substitute for timber and paper.
 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 01.05.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 01.05.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 02.05.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 02.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 02.05.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 02.05.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 03.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 03.05.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 02.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 03.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

A group of protesters holding up signs

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
