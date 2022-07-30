Sadio Mane opens Bayern Munich account as RB Leipzig linked with Timo Werner and Max Eberl

RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich

(Halstenberg 59', Nkunku pen 77', Olmo 89' – Musiala 14', Mane 31', Pavard 45', Gnabry 65')

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

However many goals Sadio Mane goes on to score in a Bayern Munich shirt, few will come easier than his first in a German Super Cup which was more comfortable for Bayern than the scoreline suggests.

With 31 minutes played in the semi-competitive season-opener, Serge Gnabry burst beyond the static RB Leipzig defense and cut the ball back across for Maneto tap home from six yards with just his seventh touch of the game.

It was so easy, and it wasn't the first or the last time that RB were caught looking like statues in poor first half on Saturday night, as Bayern flew into a 3-0 halftime lead.

Fifteen minutes earlier, they had inexplicably tried to pass out from the back in their own crowded penalty area directly after a Bayern corner, inevitably losing possession. Jamal Musiala had time to take a touch, then another, and then fire home without a single defender closing him down.

And then, just before halftime, RB collectively failed to react to a short Bayern corner. Musiala played a neat one-two with Thomas Müller and crossed for Benjamin Pavard to tap home.

It was well worked, as any RB Leipzig defender would be able to testify, since they were all stood watching it up close.

Meanwhile, on the few occasions the hosts ventured forward, an improvised front three of Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg and Dominik Szoboszlai struggled to offer the outlet that an out-and-out striker would.

Sadio Mane has made an immediate impact at Bayern Munich

Timo Werner: return to RB Leipzig?

An out-an-out striker like Germany international Timo Werner who, according to reports in Germany, is interested in returning to Leipzig, where he scored 93 goals in 158 appearances between 2016 and 2020 before moving to Chelsea for €53m.

According to the local Leipziger Volkszeitung newspaper, RB chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has been in contact with Werner for several weeks, while tabloid BILD report that there has also been official contact between the two clubs.

Transfermarkt also claim that "RB are confident that a Werner return is feasible," adding: "A transfer is a long process but there is evidently great optimism."

Speaking as a pundit for German broadcaster SAT.1 during the game, former RB Leipzig sporting director and head coach Ralf Rangnick said: "A move for Timo Werner would make absolute sense to give RB a pacey player up front and another option going forward."

But with such a move unlikely to materialize at halftime, it was down to head coach Domenico Tedesco to rectify the situation. And he did, abandoning his 3-4-3 formation in favor of a straightforward 4-4-2 with a diamond midfield, and introducing the creative Dani Olmo in midfield and Andre Silva as a target man up front.

Suddenly, RB could link up better, and goals from Marcel Halstenberg (header), Nkunku (penalty) and Olmo (counterattack) either side of a Serge Gnabry strike saw RB reduce the deficit to 4-3.

But as they pushed for an equalizer in injury time, Leroy Sane broke free to make it 5-3 and seal the victory for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Germany striker Timo Werner and Hungary defender Willi Orban could be reunited again at RB Leipzig

Max Eberl: RB Leipzig sporting director?

Like most of RB Leipzig's transfer dealings since the departure of sporting director Markus Krösche in April 2021, any move for Timo Werner will likely be led by CEO Mintzlaff, supported by technical director Christian Vivell, head of sport Florian Scholz and head of professional football Frank Aehlig.

The key position of sporting director remains vacant – but reports in Germany this weekend suggest that could change come January, with reports that RB have been in contact with former Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl.

Eberl unexpectedly stepped down from his role at Gladbach in January this year, suffering from burnout and saying he was "worn out and tired." He has since been on a break, his Gladbach contract on hold indefinitely.

But, according to Sky Deutschland, discussions between RB and Eberl are "advanced," although BILD claim that, despite two meetings, Eberl has "declined for the time being."

Timeout: Max Eberl

Speaking to SAT.1 ahead of the Super Cup against Bayern, Mintzlaff insisted, without naming names, that: "We are in good talks with the candidate."

Whatever happens, it is understood that Eberl will want to extend his sabbatical until the end of the year at the very least.