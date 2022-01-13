 Sadaf Khadem – boxing for freedom | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 20.01.2022

Focus on Europe

Sadaf Khadem – boxing for freedom

An Iranian athlete is boxing her way through France. In her home country, boxing is not considered appropriate for women.

Watch video 04:56

