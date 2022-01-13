Sadaf Khadem – boxing for freedom

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
An Iranian athlete is boxing her way through France. In her home country, boxing is not considered appropriate for women.
The killings of three women on the first day of 2022 have evoked massive outcry over France's growing problem of femicide. Activists have criticized the government's inability to rein in deadly domestic violence.
Annalena Baerbock is Germany's first female foreign minister. According to the new government's coalition agreement, she wants to pursue a "feminist foreign policy." But opinions differ as to what that actually means.
Women have been fighting for equality for over 170 years. There's still a lot to be done. Global 3000 shows women who are achieving their aims, despite many obstacles.
An anti-discrimination campaign to promote acceptance of the hijab has been canceled by the Council of Europe following outrage in France and across Europe. Some are furious it was even made, others that it was pulled.
