 Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial files charges against Holocaust denier | News | DW | 12.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial files charges against Holocaust denier

A man who allegedly spread hate speech at the Sachsenhausen camp memorial in Berlin will face criminal charges. He was part of a group visiting from the constituency of Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right AfD.

The gates of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp

A man who allegedly denied the Holocaust during a visit to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial near Berlin will face criminal charges, prosecutors confirmed Monday.

The man has been accused of hate speech and disturbing the peace of the dead during a visit to the memorial site in July 2018.

The suspect, who is from the state of Baden-Württemberg in the south of Germany, was part of a group that was from the constituency of Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The disruptive visitors from Weidel's Lake Constance constituency were reportedly traveling under a federally-funded scheme to enable voters to visit parliamentarians in Berlin.

When the allegations first arose last year, a spokesperson for Weidel said the AfD were not aware of the group.

Watch video 03:05

How children escaped the Holocaust

Holocaust denials

Initially, the prosecution believed that two people should face charges but eventually one case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

The visiting party was instructed to leave the area that was a Nazi concentration camp from 1936 to 1945 after some of them began refuting the facts of the genocide carried out by the Nazis. The guide asked the group to leave after some of the participants denied the existence of gas chambers.

Holocaust denial and refuting crimes committed by the Nazis is a criminal offense in Germany.

jsi/cmk (dpa, EPD, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Alleged right-wing security guards hired for Sachsenhausen concentration camp site

Recent events at Sachsenhausen have caused controversy: first visits from defiant AfD lawmakers, and now a scandal regarding security guards. It could be due to the current social climate, says a director for the site. (22.02.2019)  

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Places of memory and mourning

Whether in Buchenwald, Dachau or Sachsenhausen, January 27 is a solemn occasion that attracts many visitors to sites of Nazi terror. Jewish leaders warn that the day must serve to combat historical ignorance. (27.01.2019)  

Sachsenhausen concentration camp: Anniversary of liberation

On April 22, 1945, Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin was liberated. Over 700,000 visitors flock to the museum and memorial site each year. But its director is nevertheless concerned. (22.04.2018)  

Holocaust-denying German lawyer Horst Mahler on the run

One of Germany's most notorious Holocaust deniers, once loyal to leftist terrorist group RAF, has left the country despite having another jail term to serve. Horst Mahler says he wants to become an asylum seeker. (20.04.2017)  

German AfD leader Alice Weidel under fire for 'illegal' Swiss campaign donations

Alice Weidel reportedly received €130,000 in campaign donations from Switzerland ahead of 2017 elections. The AfD co-leader's political rivals are now gunning for her resignation. (12.11.2018)  

Germany's 16 states: Baden-Württemberg

A selfie in front of the ruins of Heidelberg Castle and winter sports in the Black Forest are just two good reasons to visit Baden-Württemberg. (12.06.2019)  

Far-right AfD group 'disrupted' tour of former Nazi death camp

A tour of Sachsenhausen, a memorial to Nazi death camp victims, was disrupted in July by far-right Alternative for Germany visitors. The incident, made public by a Berlin newspaper, has prompted a belated police probe. (31.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The German Basic Law: freedom of expression  

Could new Polish law criminalize discussion of Holocaust?  

How children escaped the Holocaust  

Related content

Konzentrationslager Sachsenhausen Gedenkveranstaltung für ermordete Sinti und Roma - Hermann Höllenreiner und Frau

Inside Europe: The AfD's problem with Holocaust remembrance 25.04.2019

This week Germany marks 74 years since the liberation of the Nazi's Sachsenhausen death camp. Until now, there has been a consensus in German politics to ensure the crimes of the Nazis are never forgotten. But the country's biggest opposition party — the far-right Alternative for Germany — rejects this. DW political correspondent Thomas Sparrow talks to Inside Europe.

Deutschland KZ-Gedenkstätte Sachsenhausen

Alleged right-wing security guards hired for Sachsenhausen concentration camp site 22.02.2019

Recent events at Sachsenhausen have caused controversy: first visits from defiant AfD lawmakers, and now a scandal regarding security guards. It could be due to the current social climate, says a director for the site.

Deutschland Gedenkstätte Buchenwald

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Places of memory and mourning 27.01.2019

Whether in Buchenwald, Dachau or Sachsenhausen, January 27 is a solemn occasion that attracts many visitors to sites of Nazi terror. Jewish leaders warn that the day must serve to combat historical ignorance.

Advertisement