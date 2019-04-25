Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial files charges against Holocaust denier

A man who allegedly denied the Holocaust during a visit to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial near Berlin will face criminal charges, prosecutors confirmed Monday.

The man has been accused of hate speech and disturbing the peace of the dead during a visit to the memorial site in July 2018.

The suspect, who is from the state of Baden-Württemberg in the south of Germany, was part of a group that was from the constituency of Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The disruptive visitors from Weidel's Lake Constance constituency were reportedly traveling under a federally-funded scheme to enable voters to visit parliamentarians in Berlin.

When the allegations first arose last year, a spokesperson for Weidel said the AfD were not aware of the group.

Holocaust denials

Initially, the prosecution believed that two people should face charges but eventually one case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

The visiting party was instructed to leave the area that was a Nazi concentration camp from 1936 to 1945 after some of them began refuting the facts of the genocide carried out by the Nazis. The guide asked the group to leave after some of the participants denied the existence of gas chambers.

Holocaust denial and refuting crimes committed by the Nazis is a criminal offense in Germany.

