Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial files charges against Holocaust denier

A man who allegedly spread hate speech at the Sachsenhausen camp memorial in Berlin will face criminal charges. He was part of a group visiting from the constituency of Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right AfD.
A man who allegedly denied the Holocaust during a visit to the Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial near Berlin will face criminal charges, prosecutors confirmed Monday.
The man has been accused of hate speech and disturbing the peace of the dead during a visit to the memorial site in July 2018.
The suspect, who is from the state of Baden-Württemberg in the south of Germany, was part of a group that was from the constituency of Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD).
The disruptive visitors from Weidel's Lake Constance constituency were reportedly traveling under a federally-funded scheme to enable voters to visit parliamentarians in Berlin.
When the allegations first arose last year, a spokesperson for Weidel said the AfD were not aware of the group.
Holocaust denials
Initially, the prosecution believed that two people should face charges but eventually one case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.
The visiting party was instructed to leave the area that was a Nazi concentration camp from 1936 to 1945 after some of them began refuting the facts of the genocide carried out by the Nazis. The guide asked the group to leave after some of the participants denied the existence of gas chambers.
Holocaust denial and refuting crimes committed by the Nazis is a criminal offense in Germany.
jsi/cmk (dpa, EPD, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Recent events at Sachsenhausen have caused controversy: first visits from defiant AfD lawmakers, and now a scandal regarding security guards. It could be due to the current social climate, says a director for the site. (22.02.2019)
Whether in Buchenwald, Dachau or Sachsenhausen, January 27 is a solemn occasion that attracts many visitors to sites of Nazi terror. Jewish leaders warn that the day must serve to combat historical ignorance. (27.01.2019)
On April 22, 1945, Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin was liberated. Over 700,000 visitors flock to the museum and memorial site each year. But its director is nevertheless concerned. (22.04.2018)
One of Germany's most notorious Holocaust deniers, once loyal to leftist terrorist group RAF, has left the country despite having another jail term to serve. Horst Mahler says he wants to become an asylum seeker. (20.04.2017)
Alice Weidel reportedly received €130,000 in campaign donations from Switzerland ahead of 2017 elections. The AfD co-leader's political rivals are now gunning for her resignation. (12.11.2018)
A selfie in front of the ruins of Heidelberg Castle and winter sports in the Black Forest are just two good reasons to visit Baden-Württemberg. (12.06.2019)