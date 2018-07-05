Sacha Baron Cohen teases a new project on Trump

There's a single tweet posted on the account of Sacha Baron Cohen, the provocative British comedian and producer famous for his Borat (top picture), Ali G and Brüno characters.

"A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day," his post from Wednesday reads.

The message comes in the form of a short video showing Donald Trump declaring, "This third-rate character named Sacha Baron Cohen, I only wish that he would have been punched in the face so many times right now he would be in the hospital." Solemn music of the Battle Hymn of the Republic accompanies the US president's address.

Trump further advises Cohen to "go to school, learn about being funny."

The comedian appears to have taken on the president's advice, as the video concludes with the caption: "Sacha graduates — Soon," followed by the logo of the now defunct Trump University, a for-profit education company that offered courses on real-estate management from 2005 to 2010.

The company was the subject of different class action lawsuits centering around allegations of fraud. While Trump had repeatedly claimed he would not settle the cases, that's exactly what he did after he was elected president in November 2016 — for a total sum of $25 million.

A memorable meeting with Ali G

In 2003, Cohen's satirical Patois-speaking character, Ali G, interviewed Trump. After asking Trump about the origins of business, he tried to pitch an "ice cream glove" to deal with dripping cones.

Trump walked out early on in the interview and later claimed he was the only one to have ever walked out of an Ali G interview. "I never fall for scams," he said.

However, the comedian claimed the billionaire real estate mogul stayed for seven minutes, which was actually quite long for any guest to stay sitting with him for Da Ali G Show.