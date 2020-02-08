Sabine storm surge floods Hamburg's fish market

Hamburg's famous fish market flooded on Wednesday after storm Sabine caused river Elbe water levels to rise by 2.76 meters.

Several other streets around the port city in northern Germany were also flooded by the storm surge, according to a statement from the police and some cars had to be rescued from the flood water.

A fifth and final storm surge is expected later on Wednesday afternoon, reported German broadcaster NDR.

Storm Sabine caused a storm surge of 2.76 meters

Energy from the storm that followed in the wake of Sabine has pushed the water against the coast, causing the swells, said a spokesperson for the German weather service (DWD).

Storm Sabine was named Ciara elsewhere in Europe.The deadly storm wreaked havoc in the UK and the Netherlands before reaching Germany on Sunday evening.

Hurricane-speed winds of over 170 kilometers (106 miles) per hour in some places in Germany disrupted long-distance and regional train services. The storm also caused power cuts to tens of thousands of houses.



Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Storm chaos in southern Germany Authorities issued widespread weather warnings in the south German states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, which were expected to experience some of the worst of the bad weather. In Bavaria, around 60,000 homes were without electricity after the storm caused a power cut.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Storm disrupts Monday's commute Long-distance and regional train services were suspended overnight across Germany, and commuters faced disruption as they tried to take trains to work on Monday morning with some services still canceled or delayed, with trains traveling at slower speeds due to high winds.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Meter-high spray in Schleswig-Holstein In Germany's northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein there was meter-high spray from the North Sea at the ferry port of Dagebüll. In St. Peter-Ording, also on the North Sea coast, some parents took their children out to play in the wind, along with some brave kitesurfers.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Storm aids record-breaking flights Many flights were cancelled but the ferocious gusts also aided flights. Propelled by wind from the storm, a British Airways plane was thought to have made the fastest New York-to-London flight made by a conventional airliner, completing the 3,500 mile journey in just four hours and 56 minutes.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Injuries reported Winds have knocked over trees and other heavy objects, causing damage to vehicles and disrupting traffic. Several injuries were reported, including one woman in critical condition in Germany after a tree fell on her vehicle.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Battering winds Storm Sabine, or Ciara as it's called outside of Germany, brought down trees and powerlines as it lashed parts of northern Europe. More than 30,000 homes in Britain, and some 10,000 in Ireland, were without electricity.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Flood warnings Heavy rain pounded much of the UK, prompting the Met Office to issue 190 emergency flood warnings. Waters rose rapidly in Mytholmroyd (pictured) in England's north, after the River Calder burst its banks.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Massive gusts The howling winds also caused traffic chaos, with scores of flights and train services canceled across the continent. The UK Met Office said the highest wind speed recorded was 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour at the northern Welsh village of Aberdaron.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Sabine on mainland Europe The storm also battered the city of Wimeureux and other parts of northern France, where parks, cemeteries and outdoor markets were closed. The bad weather affected Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark and Germany, before moving east to Czechia.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Storm surge Sabine arrived on Germany's northwest on Sunday morning, hitting the coastal towns of Emden and Kiel, and the North Sea island, Sylt. Ferry services in the region were canceled, while the ports of Dover in England and Calais in France were shut down completely because of the dangerous swell.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Passengers stranded Düsseldorf and Frankfurt airports in western Germany canceled scores of flights on Sunday as Sabine began moving south towards the state of Bavaria. Flights were also affected in the cities of Hamburg, Berlin, Hannover, Dortmund, Cologne and Stuttgart. Similar disruptions were reported at London's Heathrow Airport, Brussels Airport and Amsterdam's Schiphol.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Atop the Brocken Wind speeds on northern Germany's highest peak, the Brocken, reached 156 km/h on Sunday evening, according to the German weather service. Forecasts warned there could be gusts as strong as 180 km/h there overnight.

Photos: Storm Sabine wreaks havoc across northern Europe Sports events, school canceled Authorities warned millions of people in the affected countries to stay indoors. Dozens of events were called off as a result of the weather, including the Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham, and a German soccer league game between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne. All schools were closed on Monday in Luxembourg and the western German city of Cologne.



kmm/rc (dpa)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.