Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister amid growing crisis

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday asked former Prime Minister Saad Hariri to form the country's next government amid a multitude of political and economic crises.

The move comes after Hariri secured enough support in parliamentary talks.

Hariri's return to office may be seen as a setback by protesters who have been demonstrating for reform, as he is seen by many as belonging to the established political class blamed for the difficulties in the country. He resigned almost exactly a year ago amid nationwide protests against government corruption and mismanagement, along with a faltering economy.

His nomination on Thursday comes after weeks of political wrangling. The last government was forced out after a deadly blast at Beirut's port on August 4 that was seen by many as further evidence of the corruption and incompetence of Lebanese leaders.

