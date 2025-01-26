S. Korean prosecutors indict President Yoon over martial law

South Korean prosecutors have indicted the impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, on charges of leading a rebellion.

South Korean prosecutors on Sunday indicted impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of leading an insurrection by declaring martial law on December 3.

The decision came after anti-corruption investigators recommended last week that Yoon be formally charged.

"The prosecution has decided to indict Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of being a ringleader of insurrection," Democratic Party spokesman Han Min-soo told a press conference.

"The punishment of the ringleader of insurrection now begins finally," he added.

After declaring martial law, Yoon sent troops and police into the Assembly. However, enough lawmakers still managed to enter an Assembly chamber to unanimously vote down Yoon's decree, forcing his cabinet to rescind it.

Political crisis in South Korea

Yoon was previously impeached and arrested over the martial law decree.

The Constitutional Court is separately considering whether to formally dismiss Yoon or reinstate him as president.

The crime of insurrection is one of the few criminal charges for which the president of South Korea does not enjoy immunity.

It is punishable by life imprisonment or death. However, South Korea has not executed anyone in decades.

Yoon, a conservative, has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing. He called his martial law a legitimate act of governance meant to raise public awareness of the danger of a liberal-controlled National Assembly obstructing his agenda and impeaching top officials.

How South Korean president's arrest could cause more turmoil To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

dh/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)