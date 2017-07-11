Söder, Laschet refuse to quit scrum for Merkel job: report

The CDU's Armin Laschet and the Bavarian CSU sister party's Markus Söder failed to reach an agreement on who would lead the conservatives into the 2021 election, Die Welt reported.
The pair are vying to suceed Angela Merkel as the conservative's candidate for the position of chancellor in September's federal elections
One-to-one talks between the heads of Germany's conservative alliance on who should lead the CDU/CSU parties into the next election ended without an agreement, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Saturday.
The parties had set a deadline of the end of this week to decide who should head up their campaign as chancellor candidate at the September 26 national election.
Despite the talks which ran late into the night, the head of the CDU Armin Laschet and the chairman of its Bavarian sister party, Markus Söder of the CSU, refused to let go of their hopes to run as Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor, according to the newspaper.
A power struggle broke out in the CDU/CSU alliance after the pair both announced they were seeking the candidacy for the position of chancellor on behalf of the conservative bloc that currently leads the ruling coalition.
The CDU chose Laschet as its new party chair in January. The party leader typically stands as its chancellor candidate.
But Laschet’s popularity fell after the CDU's poor regional election results amid general dissatisfaction with the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Söder currently enjoys more popularity than Laschet among the German population. Still, Laschet appears to have the overwhelming backing of the CDU leadership.
This is not the first time that the CDU and CSU were split over who should be their candidate.
In 1980, CSU leader Franz-Josef Strauss was nominated ahead of CDU candidate Ernst Albrecht and his then unpopular party leader Helmut Kohl.
In 2002, CDU leader Angela Merkel stepped back to allow Bavarian rival Edmund Stoiber to run.
The CDU is typically the dominating force in the conservative alliance. However, the CSU candidate had more popularity in both cases, and was widely seen as a more voter-friendly option. But they both failed to win the chancellery.
The current German government, under Merkel, is a grand centrist coalition between the CDU/CSU alliance and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).
