 Ryanair risks loss if Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded | News | DW | 11.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ryanair risks loss if Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded

Ryanair chief executive has said the airline could suffer losses if Boeing's embattled 737 MAX planes don't become operational beyond November. The jets have remained grounded since an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March.

Ryanair planes parked at Frankfurt airport

Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Europe's Ryanair Holdings, told Reuters news agency that the airline sees risks to its 2020 growth if Boeing Co's 737 MAX planes remain grounded beyond November.

Ryanair, Europe's largest budget carrier, is liable to wait around eight months before receiving 50 newly built planes that have been left at the factory due to the 737 MAX's grounding.

Regulators worldwide grounded Boeing's 737 MAX planes in the wake of the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash, which left 157 people dead. That accident followed a similar Lion Air jet crash in Indonesia last October that killed all 189 people on board.

Read more: Boeing to pay $100 million to 737 MAX crash families

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary

A problem with the model's anti-stall system is believed to be partly to blame.

"Boeing are telling us at the moment they expect to be back flying by the end of September," O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of meeting of the European airlines lobby A4E.

"I think it will fly before the end of this year. I am not sure they will meet the end of September date, but I take comfort from the fact that it seems that now the American, European, Brazilian and Canadian regulators are working together," head of the Irish low-cost giant added. "The challenge for us is that we need to see the plane back flying by the end of September, October, November at the latest, so as not to disrupt our growth for the summer of 2020."

A Boeing spokesman said the US plane-maker is "continuing to engage with global regulators and providing information to them as we work towards the safe return to service for the MAX."

Read more: Airbus set to topple Boeing as biggest plane maker

New problems for Boeing

In June, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified a new, as yet unresolved, problem with the MAX aircraft.

Boeing was hoping the troubled jet would be back in use by the end of June following encouraging signs from authorities, but the discovery of a new glitch means that a new certification is unlikely before the end of July.

"On the most recent issue, the FAA's process is designed to discover and highlight potential risks. The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate," the FAA said in the statement.

"The FAA will lift the aircraft's prohibition order when we deem it is safe to do so," it added.

Boeing said it agreed with authorities and would continue to seek a solution.

"Boeing will not offer the 737 MAX for certification by the FAA until we have satisfied all requirements for certification of the MAX and its safe return to service," the company said.

Read more: Easyjet, Thomas Cook and Ryanair — Brexit's effect on tourism's big names

Watch video 01:26

New glitch delays Boeing 737 MAX return

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Easyjet, Thomas Cook and Ryanair — Brexit's effect on tourism's big names

Profits have plunged at Ryanair and Easyjet, while 43% of troubled tour operator Thomas Cook's summer holidays remain unsold. The travel sector can only lick its wounds and wait out the Brexit uncertainty. (20.05.2019)  

Boeing to pay $100 million to 737 MAX crash families

Boeing has pledged $100 million to help families affected by the fatal crashes of its 737 MAX passenger planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The funds, however, will not go directly to the families. (03.07.2019)  

Boeing's 737 MAX grounded for longer after new flaw discovered

A new "potential risk" has been discovered that will keep the US plane-maker's model grounded. The 737 MAX has crashed twice since October last year. (27.06.2019)  

Airbus set to topple Boeing as biggest plane maker

Boeing has seen a sharp fall in deliveries as its best-selling MAX jets remain grounded following two fatal crashes. The US plane maker has not reported any new orders for the MAX planes for three months on the trot. (10.07.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

New glitch delays Boeing 737 MAX return  

Related content

Boeing 737 MAX 8

New glitch delays Boeing 737 MAX return 27.06.2019

The wait for Boeing's 737 MAX fleet to return to the skies is going to go on a while longer it seems. The US planebuilder has suffered another big setback in its bid to assure regulators that the troubled model is ready to fly again. Test pilots for the US Federal Aviation Administration have reportedly discovered more technical glitches with the plane.

Frankreich Pariser Luftfahrtschau

Airbus set to topple Boeing as biggest plane maker 10.07.2019

Boeing has seen a sharp fall in deliveries as its best-selling MAX jets remain grounded following two fatal crashes. The US plane maker has not reported any new orders for the MAX planes for three months on the trot.

Untersuchungsbericht zum Boeing-Absturz in Äthiopien

Boeing to pay $100 million to 737 MAX crash families 03.07.2019

Boeing has pledged $100 million to help families affected by the fatal crashes of its 737 MAX passenger planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The funds, however, will not go directly to the families.

Advertisement