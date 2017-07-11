Ryanair flight makes unscheduled landing in Berlin

A Ryanair passenger plane flying between Ireland and Poland made an emergency landing in Berlin on Sunday, German police said.

How events unfolded

The flight with 160 people on board was en route from Dublin to Krakow when it arrived at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport shortly after 8 p.m. (1800 UTC) on Sunday. It remained grounded at the airport into early Monday morning.

Germany's federal police arrived at the scene. They used detection dogs to inspect baggage before it was taken inside the airport.

Federal police searched baggage before removing it from the flight

A Berlin police spokeswoman said that officers had completed their security checks but they had not detected any danger.

"The passengers will resume their journey to Poland aboard a different airplane," the police spokeswoman told news agency AFP, without providing further information.

Passengers were able to travel on in a replacement plane at around 4 a.m. local time.

Reason for unscheduled landing not yet clear

The Ryanair plane made the landing after reporting an air emergency and "was therefore immediately given a landing permit at BER," airport spokesman Jan-Peter Haack told German tabloid newspaper Bild.

Bild reported that the unexpected diversion came after a reported bomb threat but police did not publicly comment on details of the operation.

The incident took place a week after another Ryanair flight was forced to land in Belarus' capital Minsk before authorities arrested a journalist onboard. The forced diversion prompted international outcry and the European Union subsequently urged its airlines to avoid Belarus airspace.

The official reason given for the forced diversion of the Ryanair flight by Belarus earlier in May was a reported bomb threat.

In July last year, another Ryanair plane from Dublin to Krakow was forced to make an emergency landing in London after a false bomb threat.

