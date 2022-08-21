 Rwanda′s LGBT+ people want to be counted | Africa | DW | 22.08.2022

Africa

Rwanda's LGBT+ people want to be counted

LGBT+ people in Rwanda want the government to collect data on them in the forthcoming national census in order for them to plan for their needs and end discrimination.

A person wearing a rainbow mask

Rwandan LGBT+ people criticize their government for not sufficiently protecting them from stigma and violence

Gasper Gashumba, a young gay Rwandan, had confided in his mother about his sexual orientation — hoping he would get the love and support he needed from his entire family.

But he got the opposite reaction from the rest of his loved ones, with the exception of his mother who stayed by his side. Gashumba won't be put down by that and is pushing further.

The 25-year-old wants the Rwandan government to consider other LGBT+ people during this month's national census exercise.

Questions about sexual and gender minorities have been excluded from previous national censusus, so Rwanda's government has no reliable data about what proportion of its population are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. 

"The government doesn't consider the LGBT+ community in its plans. That means we shall deal with the same struggles after ten years when the next census will occur," Gashumba told DW.

Members of Rwanda's LGBT+ community and civil society have already petitioned the government to collect data on the sexual and gender minorities in the forthcoming census.

  • Photograph by Zanele Muholi showing a very dark female figure with bright eyes against a light background

    Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography

    Black is beautiful

    Zanele Muholi, shown here in a self-portrait, celebrates the lives of the LGBTQ communities of South Africa through photography and other kinds of visual art. The language of Muholi's depictions of queer African identities builds on visual contrast, and also focuses on the explicit portrayal of acts of introspection.

  • Photograph by Zanele Muholi showing a female lower body in underwear with a long scar along the subject's right thigh

    Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography

    A scarred society

    Muholi's work is more than mere photography. It is an act of activism itself. Through art, Muholi highlights issues affecting the LGBTQ community in their country, where issues like so-called "corrective rape" and HIV/AIDS continue to affect the lives of thousands of South Africans. At the same time, Muholi's focus on beauty provides a contrast that could be interpreted as a sense of hope.

  • Photograph by Zanele Muholi showing a woman lying in bed and gazing at the camera lens through her own reflection in a mirror

    Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography

    Reflections on identity

    Identifying as non-binary, Muholi (who uses the pronouns they/them) regards the subjects depicted in their works simply "as a human being." Their exploration of the human condition often hints at the harsh realities of life in South Africa as a queer minority — such as suffering hate crimes. This is a deliberate juxtaposition to the aesthetic standards they also seek to present in their work.

  • Photograph by Zanele Muholi showing a gender-nonconforming individual wearing a hat that is typically associated with mid-century femininity

    Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography

    Blurred lines

    Having grown up under apartheid during their youth, Muholi's deliberate blurring of social identities can be seen both as representative and contradictory of the "Rainbow Nation" concept that South Africa hopes to project. Race continues to be a major issue in their country, as the white minority still rules over the economy. Muholi's response is to simply mix things — and identities — up.

  • Photograph by Zanele Muholi showing a person blowing cigarette smoke in the direction of the camera lens

    Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography

    Smoke and mirrors

    Muholi's portraiture of South African members of the LGBTQ community often conceals the subject's (biological) gender identity. This way, audiences can deliberate how they automatically react to an image — and what that might say about them. It also protects the identity of the queer subjects shown in their photographs, who despite legal protections on paper often have to live in hiding.

  • Photograph by Zanele Muholi showing two black women clad in white linen, with one woman gently kissing the other on the forehead

    Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography

    Forbidden kisses

    The depiction of lesbian couples in particular is often regarded as controversial in South Africa's black communities. Many people believe that women who love women can be "cured," while homosexual men are often rejected as lost causes. Muholi's efforts to share images of tenderness, care and love among women hits a sore nerve in South Africa.

  • Eight portraits by Zanele Muholi shown at an exhibition

    Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography

    Global success

    Muholi's works have traveled around the globe, with exhibitions introducing them to audiences beyond Africa. Shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Houston, and now Berlin have not only furthered their career as a visual artist but have also increased the reach of the message Muholi wants to share. In South Africa, Muholi is a permanent fixture at the Zeitz MOCAA museum in Cape Town.

  • Picture of Zanele Muholi behind a camera lens from 2014

    Queer life in South Africa: Zanele Muholi's photography

    Ongoing struggles

    Zanele Muholi continues to document the struggles of queer identities in South Africa. But in the meantime, they also succeed in injecting their subjects with universally understood aesthetics. This way, their art becomes accessible to a wide audience both at home and abroad. Muholi's photography can currently be seen at the Gropius Bau Museum in Berlin until March 13, 2022.

    Author: Sertan Sanderson


Government acknowledges concerns

The government has acknowledged discrimination against LGBT+ people, but a lack of concrete information makes it difficult to plan for sexual and gender minorities — as well as fighting discrimination against them.

Many LGBT+ people claim that those who have come out about their sexual orientation have been fired from their jobs, kicked out of their rented houses, excommunicated from their churches, and shunned by family members. 

They want to be accepted by their peers in society and not have to put their homes, jobs and faith at risk by being true to themselves. 

Gospel singer Albert Nabonibo told DW that things needs to change for the better when it comes to Rwandans acceptance and tolerance of minority groups like the LGBT+ community.

"You know we have some articles and laws in our constitution, but I wish some articles would change where every Rwandan is feeling welcomed and living his life," Nabonibo said.

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, surrounded by revelers, waves a Canadian Pride Flag at Pride Toronto

    Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations

    Canada

    Canada is considered the most queer-friendly travel destination in the world. It legalized same-sex marriage in 2005, making it one of the earliest countries to do so. Canada is also well-known for staging numerous LGBTQ events, such as Toronto Pride in June (pictured), and Fierte Montreal Pride Festival in August of each year.

  • A couple wearing a rainbow flag over their shoulders embrace

    Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations

    Malta

    This small island nation in the Mediterranean Sea is Europe's most progressive country in terms of protecting the LGBTQ community. It banned discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in 2004. Malta was the first European state to outlaw so-called gay conversion therapy in 2016.

  • A crowd of people waving rainbow flags stand outside Porto city hall.

    Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations

    Portugal

    Lisbon and Porto (pictured) are among the most diverse and open-minded cities in Portugal. Same-sex marriage has been legal in the country since 2010. A few years later, same-sex couples were also granted full adoption rights. However, the country still has some way to go when it comes to protecting the transgender community and outlawing conversion therapy.

  • Colorfully dressed revelers brandishing rainbow flags are seen from behind at a Stockholm parade.

    Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations

    Sweden

    Known as one of the most progressive countries in the world, Sweden has passed many laws strengthening its LGBTQ community. Indeed, the Scandinavian nation decriminalized sexual relationships between consenting adults of the same sex over 75 years ago! Today, use of the inclusive, gender neutral pronoun "hen" as an alternative to the gender-specific hon ("she") and han ("he") is widespread.

  • A large crowd with placards is seen celebrating Montevideo pride parade.

    Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations

    Uruguay

    As one of the most tolerant countries in Latin America, Uruguay was among the first to legalize same-sex marriage. The small nation decriminalized consensual sex between same-sex couples as early as 1934, and in 2004 passed anti-discrimination legislation to further protect the LGBTQ community.

  • An exuberant man waves a rainbow flag and placard at a Sydney pride parade, scores of revelers are seen in the background.

    Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations

    Australia

    Most travelers tend to associate Australia with glorious beaches and multicultural cities. But many might not be aware that added to this, Australia is also very tolerant. It passed far-reaching anti-discrimination legislation in 1984, aiming to protect people from mistreatment based on their sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status. Same-sex marriages were made legal in 2017.

  • Crowds celebrate Christopher Street Day in Cologne.

    Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations

    Germany

    While Germany is making progress in bolstering intersex rights, it still has some way to go in terms of creating a truly queer-friendly society. Cologne (pictured) and the capital Berlin, however, are known as particularly open-minded and diverse cities. Germany legalized same-sex marriages in 2017, and intersex people can now legally identify themselves as such.

  • Scores of people holding LGBTQ+ placards in the streets of Reykjavik

    Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations

    Iceland

    This sparely populated nation near the Arctic Circle is famed not only for rugged landscapes and hot springs but also for being incredibly friendly to the LGBTQ community. It is, after all, one of the safest and most liberal holiday destinations you could pick. The capital Reykjavik (pictured) has been hosting an annual Pride Festival since 1999, and same-sex marriages were legalized in 2010.

  • A large crowd is seen on the streets of Taipei for the 2020 LGBTQ+ parade.

    Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations

    Taiwan

    Taiwan is touted as Asia's most progressive country when it comes to LGBTQ rights. The island state has adopted staunch anti-discrimination legislation, entrenched transgender rights and was the first Asian state to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019.

  • An activist holds a heart-shaped sign reading Stop Homofobia in Bogota, Colombia.

    Top 10 most queer-friendly travel destinations

    Colombia

    Although the Catholic faith and macho attitudes remain deeply ingrained in Colombian culture, it is regarded as one of Latin America's most progressive countries, after Uruguay, in terms of LGBTQ rights. Its top court ruled same-sex marriage legal in 2016. In 2020, Colombia was voted South America's leading LGBTQ destination at the annual World Travel Awards.

    Author: Sophie Dissemond


At risk

According to Gashumba, members of the LGBT+ community face discrimination in all spheres of life and recognizing them and planning for their needs will make a huge difference.

"If we are counted as members of the LGBT+ like any Rwandan, it will make us proud, and we will feel appreciated by the country. But they exclude us; we get worried because we think the country does not care about us," he said.

Rights groups have always advocated that people are discriminated against based on their sexual orientation.

Sylvie Nsanga, a social justice activist and feminist, told DW that society must avoid marginalizing minority groups and that must be shown during exercises like the national census.

"For me, it would be really very good because the very basic meaning of the census is to bring exactly what we have as a nation, different dynamics of the population so that it helps you plan for their needs," Nsaga said.

According to Nsaga, "if you don't include them [LGBT+ people] it means their needs, their challenges and their wishes are not accounted for."

Rwanda, the most densely populated country in Africa, is estimated to have a population of around 13 million and the upcoming census will help the government plan for the next ten years.

Edited by: Keith Walker

A church in Rwanda opens its doors to LGBTQ community

