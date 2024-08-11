Rwanda's Kagame sworn in for 4th presidential term

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has been inaugurated for another five years after winning a July poll with over 99% of votes. He has ruled the country with an iron fist since after the 1994 genocide.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has been sworn in once more as the country's leader in a ceremony in Kigali on Sunday following his sweeping victory in elections last month.

Kagame, a former commander of the rebel armed force Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), which ended Rwanda's genocide in 1994, won over 99% of votes in the election.

The 66-year-old, who has ruled the country since the genocide ended, first as de facto leader then as president since 2000, has won every election he has contested, each time with more than 93% of the vote.

The inauguration took place at a 45,000-seat stadium in the capital, with a number of African leaders in attendance.

Controversial figure

Kagame is credited with reconstructing the East African country after its 100-day genocide in 1994, which saw Hutu extremists target the Tutsi minority as well as Hutu moderates, killing some 800,000 people.

However, rights activists and critics say his rule has been characterized by the repression of dissent, including through intimidation, arbitrary detentions, killings and enforced disappearances.

He has also overseen controversial constitutional amendments that, while shortening presidential terms to five years from seven, allow him to potentially rule for a further 10 years.

His government is also accused of promoting instability in the east of neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

tj/nm (AFP, Reuters)