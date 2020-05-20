Rwandan war crimes suspect Bizimana dead: UN tribunal

The remains of Augustin Bizimana, a fugitive key suspect from the Rwandan genocide, have been identified in the Republic of Congo, a United Nations war crimes prosecutor said on Friday.

Bizimana is believed to have died in 2000, "based on the conclusive identification of Bizimana's remains in a grave site in Pointe Noire," according to the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT).

Augustin Bizimana had been indicted in 1998 on 13 charges, including genocide.

Read more: Opinion: Rwandan genocide arrest offers solace to survivors

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Black Earth Rising In the British Netflix series, Kate digs into the turmoil of her past. She wants to put those responsible for the genocide in her home country behind bars, but that puts her in grave danger. It's a dramatic reappraisal of the genocide — and its aftermath to this day, accompanied by Leonard Cohen's dark "You want it darker" as the soundtrack.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Hotel Rwanda Paul Rusesabagina ran the Hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali in 1994. During the genocide, he protected more than 1,200 people from certain death. In 2004, the story was turned into the film "Hotel Rwanda." The disturbing drama was not only nominated for three Oscars, but also reminded the general public of the atrocities of the genocide.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Shake Hands with the Devil Romeo Dallaire (photo) was commander of the UN mission in Rwanda before and during the genocide. In his book "Shake Hands with the Devil," he lays blame on the international community for the catastrophe of 1994. The Canadian had said that intervention was vital in order to stop the murder, but his cries for help and those of the Rwandans went unheeded. His book was turned into a film in 2007.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Hate Radio The radio was used by the génocidaires, who perpetrated the genocide in Rwanda, as a propaganda tool to spread their hate messages throughout the country. The RTLM broadcaster called the Tutsi and the moderate Hutu "cockroaches." In his play "Hate Radio," the Swiss theater director Milo Rau stages a frighteningly authentic day in the studio of the infamous station.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed with Our Families The church is also partly to blame for the genocide in Rwanda. This dramatic, formal sentence from a Tutsi pastor's letter to a church superior collaborating with the génocidaires was chosen by US journalist Phillip Gourevitch as the title of his book. In Rwanda, he collected reports from survivors. Through them he tried to understand the psychological aftermath of the genocide.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Shooting Dogs The film "Shooting Dogs" shows how quickly a supposedly healthy world became hell on earth. In a school in Kigali, hundreds of people seek shelter from the murderous militias waiting outside the gates. They initially believe that the UN blue helmets can protect them, but then the evacuations of Americans and Europeans begin. The Rwandans are left behind — and the killing starts.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Left to tell For 91 days, Immaculée Ilibagiza hid in the bathroom of a pastor's house. Machete-wielding men had been looking for her and the seven other women who had taken refuge in the small room. When they were finally able to leave, she discovered that almost her entire family had been murdered. She believes that it was her faith that saved her and has written about the genocide and its lasting effects.

Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on Rwandan Records Even 25 years after the genocide, Rwanda remains inextricably linked to the darkest chapter in its history. But many Rwandans also want to look to the future — including rapper Eric1key and the "Rwandan Records" project. Their goal is to show there is more than just a victim mentality by promoting the perspective of self-confident people. They are holding shows in Berlin and later, in Rwanda. Author: Felix Schlagwein (als/ct)



Fugitive found in France

Friday's announcement came less than a week after one of the main suspects from the massacres was caught in Paris after more than two decades on the run.

Felicien Kabuga, believed to a key financier of the 1994 genocide, was found living under a false name in an apartment near the French capital.

"Kabuga is, of course, the top one," said Fred Muvunyi, a journalist who has covered the Rwandan genocide. "There were similar reactions in the small town of Muniga, Kabuga's birthplace.

"He was the one who founded the RTLM radio station, which fueled the hatred between the Rwandan ethnic groups," said one resident who wishes to remain anonymous. "He imported and distributed masses of machetes, which killed hundreds of thousands of Rwandans. We are pleased that Kabuga has been arrested. We would prefer he was sent to Rwanda and put on trial here."

Read more: Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga appears in court

Felician Kabuga's trial will be closely watched around the world

Where will justice take place?

Rwanda's Minister of Justice, Johnston Busingye, confirmed that the government is keen to have Kabuga tried in Rwanda. But the most important thing at the moment is that the French police have finally caught him.

"According to our information, despite an international arrest warrant, Kabuga has traveled freely between several countries in Europe over the past 25 years," said Busingye. "He was not arrested in any of those countries. We appeal to all countries who are hiding suspects to arrest these people, as France has finally done, so we can bring them to justice."

Fred Muvunyi said Kabanga is unlikely to be extradited to Rwanda, however. Instead, he will probably appear before the MICT, a successor to the UN's International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), which was dissolved five years ago.

"It is not yet clear whether Kabuga's trial will take place at the MICT headquarters in The Hague in the Netherlands, or at the branch in Arusha, Tanzania," said Muvunyi.

At this stage, though, Arusha would appear to be the obvious choice — after all, it's much easier to summon witnesses from Rwanda to Tanzania than to the Netherlands.

According to the current UN protocol, the MICT is responsible for those who organized, supported, or executed the genocide in Rwanda, explained Muvunyi:

"Felicien Kabuga is undoubtedly part of this high-profile group of perpetrators. But so is the then-security chief of the president, Protais Mpiranya."

Over 1,000 active arrest warrants

According to the Rwandan government, six high-profile genocide perpetrators are still at large — including Protais Mpiranya. There are also thousands of other lesser-known suspected perpetrators currently hiding abroad. Rwanda's prosecutors have issued over 1,000 arrest warrants against suspects in 33 countries over the past few decades.

"There is a special police search unit in Rwanda that searches for suspected perpetrators who still roam freely in different countries around the world," explained Muvunyi.

"Many of them are believed to be in Uganda or the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while others have fled to Malawi, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe. An even bigger number is believed to be in Europe, especially in Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium."

According to the UN Security Council more than a million Tutsis were killed

More arrests on the horizon?

But how is it possible that these suspects can go into hiding for so long?

"They are usually very rich and have connections to high government circles in the countries where they're hiding," explained Muvunyi. "We know that, for example, they were very closely linked to Robert Mugabe's regime [in Zimbabwe]."

In Europe, too, the police and the judiciary have been accused of turning a blind eye in the past and not cooperating with Rwandan investigators.

Rwanda has already issued around 30 international arrest warrants for suspects living in France, but they rarely get support from local authorities, said Justice Minister Busingye. These included Agathe Habyarimana, the widow of the former president Juvenal Habyarimana, and the former Minister of Public Works, Hyacinthe Nsengiyumva Rafiki.

Watch video 28:36 Share Bringing the Murderers to Justice - Twenty-Five Years After the Rwandan Genocide Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3L1ia Bringing the Murderers to Justice - Twenty-Five Years After the Rwandan Genocide

Read more: Belgium: Rwandan official found guilty of genocide

The trial of Felician Kabuga will provide valuable clues that could lead to the arrest of other suspected perpetrators and accomplices, said Patrick Baudouin, the honorary president of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH).

"This case could reinforce international arrest warrants issued by the MICT, and the principle of universal jurisdiction could be revived," he told DW. In France alone, there are currently several active investigations against 28 alleged co-conspirators of the Rwandan genocide.

Muvunyi said at least one thing is clear: "An overwhelming majority of Rwandans want the suspected perpetrators to be arrested and, if found guilty, punished, no matter where or by whom. Nobody wants their crimes to be swept under the rug."

Sylvanus Karemera and Eric Topona contributed to this article.