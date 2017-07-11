 Rwanda: Macron admits French responsibility in genocide | News | DW | 27.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Rwanda: Macron admits French responsibility in genocide

France had for "too long" valued "silence over the examination of the truth" when it came to its complicity in the 1994 massacre that killed around 800,000 people.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame receives French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace in Kigali

Macron is the first French leader to visit Rwanda since 2010

French President Emmanuel Macron has admitted French responsibility in the Rwandan genocide on Thursday, during a visit to the Rwandan capital Kigali.

"Standing here today, with humility and respect, by your side, I have come to recognize our responsibilities," Macron said in a speech at the Kigali Genocide Memorial where more than 250,000 Tutsi are buried.

He said that France had a duty to admit the "suffering it inflicted on the Rwandan people by too long valuing silence over the examination of the truth."

Relations deteriorated after the 1994 genocide and Macron is the first French leader to visit the country in ten years.

Macron asks for forgiveness

The French president said only Rwandans could forgive France for its role in the genocide: "On this path, only those who went through that night can perhaps forgive, give us the gift of forgiving." 

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron inspect the Guard of Honor at the Presidential Palace in Kigali

Macron is the first French leader since 2010 to visit the East African nation

France did not listen to those who warned it about the impending massacre in Rwanda and stood de facto by a genocidal regime, Macron said.

But France "was not an accomplice" to the genocide, Macron added.

Why are relations between Rwanda and France strained?

Rwanda has repeatedly accused France of being complicit in the 1994 genocide that killed around 800,000 people, mostly Tutsi Rwandans and moderate Hutus.

A report by a French panel released in March said French officials bore "serious and overwhelming" responsibility for not foreseeing the slaughter. It said that a colonial attitude had blinded French officials. The report absolved France of direct complicity in the killings.

  • Film scene from Black Earth Rising, with John Goodman as Michael Ennis and Michaela Coel as Kate Ashby (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Netflix)

    Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on

    Black Earth Rising

    In the British Netflix series, Kate digs into the turmoil of her past. She wants to put those responsible for the genocide in her home country behind bars, but that puts her in grave danger. It's a dramatic reappraisal of the genocide — and its aftermath to this day, accompanied by Leonard Cohen's dark "You want it darker" as the soundtrack.

  • Film still from Hotel Rwanda: A man sitting with two women and two scared children in a car (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on

    Hotel Rwanda

    Paul Rusesabagina ran the Hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali in 1994. During the genocide, he protected more than 1,200 people from certain death. In 2004, the story was turned into the film "Hotel Rwanda." The disturbing drama was not only nominated for three Oscars, but also reminded the general public of the atrocities of the genocide.

  • Former UN commander Romeo Dallaire in uniform (A.Joe/AFP/GettyImages)

    Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on

    Shake Hands with the Devil

    Romeo Dallaire (photo) was commander of the UN mission in Rwanda before and during the genocide. In his book "Shake Hands with the Devil," he lays blame on the international community for the catastrophe of 1994. The Canadian had said that intervention was vital in order to stop the murder, but his cries for help and those of the Rwandans went unheeded. His book was turned into a film in 2007.

  • Scene from the theater piece Hate Radio by director Milo Rau. A man in a suit stands at a microphone, with two men talking in the back (IIPM/Daniel Seiffert)

    Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on

    Hate Radio

    The radio was used by the génocidaires, who perpetrated the genocide in Rwanda, as a propaganda tool to spread their hate messages throughout the country. The RTLM broadcaster called the Tutsi and the moderate Hutu "cockroaches." In his play "Hate Radio," the Swiss theater director Milo Rau stages a frighteningly authentic day in the studio of the infamous station.

  • Buchcover Philip Gourevitch Wir möchten Ihnen mitteilen, daß wir morgen mit unseren Familien umgebracht werden - Englisch

    Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on

    We Wish to Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed with Our Families

    The church is also partly to blame for the genocide in Rwanda. This dramatic, formal sentence from a Tutsi pastor's letter to a church superior collaborating with the génocidaires was chosen by US journalist Phillip Gourevitch as the title of his book. In Rwanda, he collected reports from survivors. Through them he tried to understand the psychological aftermath of the genocide.

  • A boy running along a red dirt path in a poster for the film 'Shooting Dogs# (picture-alliance/Mary Evans)

    Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on

    Shooting Dogs

    The film "Shooting Dogs" shows how quickly a supposedly healthy world became hell on earth. In a school in Kigali, hundreds of people seek shelter from the murderous militias waiting outside the gates. They initially believe that the UN blue helmets can protect them, but then the evacuations of Americans and Europeans begin. The Rwandans are left behind — and the killing starts.

  • Buchcover Left to Tell: Gott entdecken inmitten des ruandischen Holocaust (Englisch)

    Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on

    Left to tell

    For 91 days, Immaculée Ilibagiza hid in the bathroom of a pastor's house. Machete-wielding men had been looking for her and the seven other women who had taken refuge in the small room. When they were finally able to leave, she discovered that almost her entire family had been murdered. She believes that it was her faith that saved her and has written about the genocide and its lasting effects.

  • Rwandan rapper Eric1key with contrabassist Klaus Janek at a performance of Rwandan records (HKW/Laura Fiorio)

    Portrayals of Rwanda's genocide, 25 years on

    Rwandan Records

    Even 25 years after the genocide, Rwanda remains inextricably linked to the darkest chapter in its history. But many Rwandans also want to look to the future — including rapper Eric1key and the "Rwandan Records" project. Their goal is to show there is more than just a victim mentality by promoting the perspective of self-confident people. They are holding shows in Berlin and later, in Rwanda.

    Author: Felix Schlagwein (als/ct)


Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who has accused France of responsibility in the genocide, said the report "meant a lot" to Rwandans. He said they could "maybe not forget, but forgive" France for its role.

In 1994, during the Rwandan civil war, then-President Juvenal Habyarimana's plane was shot down, killing him. This led to the genocide that lasted around 100 days.

"French officials armed, advised, trained, equipped, and protected the Rwandan government," said the French report. Until now, France has denied a role in the killings.  

Not a warm welcome in Kigali

Macron has tried to rebuild relations with Rwanda since assuming power in 2017, culminating in this visit. The last French official visit to the country was when former President Nicolas Sarkozy visited in 2010. 

  • Das Flugzeugwrack, in dem Ruandas Präsident Juvenal Habyarimana umkam

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    A signal to extremists

    On April 6, 1994, unidentified attackers shot down a plane carrying Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana as it was about to land at Kigali airport. President Habyarimana, his Burundian counterpart and eight other passengers died in the crash. The next day organized killings began. Massacres continued over the course of three months, and at least 800,000 Rwandans lost their lives.

  • Totenschädel in einer Gedenkstätte

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    Targeted killings

    After the assassination of the president, Hutu extremists attacked the Tutsi minority and Hutus who stood in their way. The murderers were well prepared and targeted human rights activists, journalists and politicians. One of the first victims on April 7 was Prime Minister Agathe Uwiringiymana.

  • Evakuierung eines Belgiers durch belgische Fallschirmjäger aus einem Krankenhaus in Kigali

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    Foreign nationals rescued

    While thousands of Rwandans were being killed every day, Belgian and French special forces evacuated about 3,500 foreigners. On April 13, Belgian paratroopers rescued seven German employees and their families from Deutsche Welle's relay transmitting station in Kigali. Only 80 of 120 local staff members survived the genocide.

  • Romeo Dallaire

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    Appeals for help

    As early as January 1994, UNAMIR commander Romeo Dallaire wanted to act on information he had received about an "anti-Tutsi extermination" plot. The warning he sent to the UN on January 11, later known as the "genocide fax", went unheard. And his desperate appeals after the genocide began were rejected by Kofi Annan, who was Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations at the time.

  • Filmszene aus Hate Radio von Regisseur Milo Rau

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    Hate media

    The Mille Collines radio station (RTLM) and Kangura, a weekly magazine, stoked ethnic hatred. In 1990 Kangura published the racist "Hutu Ten Commandments." Mille Collines radio, which was popular for its pop music and sports programs, fuelled the genocide by urging Hutu civilians to hunt down and kill Tutsis. Director Milo Rau devoted his film "Hate Radio" to these appalling broadcasts (photo).

  • Ansicht des Hotels Mille Collines in Kigali

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    Refuge in a hotel

    In Kigali, Paul Rusesabagina hid over 1,000 people in the Hotel Des Mille Collines. Rusesabagina had taken over the position of the hotel's Belgian manager, who left the country. With a great deal of alcohol and money, he managed to prevent Hutu militias from killing the refugees. In many other places where people sought refuge, they were not able to escape the slaughter.

  • Die Kirche in Ntarama in Ruanda ist heute eine Gedenkstätte. In der Kirche, nicht weit von Kigali entfernt, sind Totenköpfe und Menschenknochen fein säuberlich aufgereiht. Zwischen Sitzreihen liegen Löffel, Lampen, Kleiderfetzen. Leere Fensterhöhlen gähnen, Einschusslöcher sind zu sehen.

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    Massacres in churches

    Churches were no longer sanctuaries. About 4,000 men, women and children were murdered with axes, knives and machetes in the church of Ntarama near Kigali. Today the church is one of the country's many genocide memorials. Rows of skulls, human bones as well as bullet marks in the walls are a reminder of what happened there.

  • Französische Soldaten der Operation Turqoise bei einer Patroullie Ende Juni 1994

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    France's role

    The French government maintained close ties to the Hutu regime. When the French army intervened in June, it enabled soldiers and militiamen responsible for the genocide to flee to Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, and take their weapons with them. They still pose a threat to Rwanda today.

  • Zusammen mit tausenden von Flüchtlingen erreichen am 17.7.1994 auch Militärs des gestürzten Regimes die Grenzstadt Goma in Zaire.

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    Streams of refugees

    During the genocide, millions of Rwandan Tutsis and Hutus fled to Tanzania, Zaire and Uganda. Two million of them went to Zaire alone. They included former members of the army and perpetrators of the genocide, who soon founded the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia that is still terrorizing the population in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo today.

  • Nach der Eroberung der Stadt Kigali bezieht am 4. Juli 1994 ein Soldat der RPF-Rebellen Position vor der Kirche der Heiligen Familie.

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    Capture of the capital

    On July 4, 1994, rebels from the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) patrolled the area around the Church of the Holy Family in Kigali. By that time they had liberated most of the country and routed the perpetrators of the genocide. However, human rights activists also accused the rebels of committing crimes, for which no one has been held accountable to this day.

  • Paul Kagame im Juli 1994

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    End of the genocide

    On July 18, 1994, the RPF's leader, Major General Paul Kagame, declared that the war against the government troops was over. The rebels were in control of the capital and other important towns. Initially, they installed a provisional government. Paul Kagame became Rwanda's president in the year 2000.

  • Überlebende des ruandischen Völkermordes von 1994 zeigen ihre vernarbten Verletzungen.

    100 days of slaughter: Rwanda's genocide

    Lasting scars

    The genocide went on for almost three months. The victims were often slaughtered with machetes. Neighbors killed neighbors. Not even babies and elderly people were spared, and the streets were strewn with corpses and body parts. It's not only the physical scars on the bodies of the survivors that remind Rwandans of the genocide. There is also a deep trauma.

    Author: Andrea Schmidt / gu


AP news agency reported that the streets of Kigali bore no crowds welcoming the French president with flags, unlike the usual attention that high profile visits receive. 

After the visit, Macron is scheduled to visit South Africa. 

kmm, tg/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Advertisement