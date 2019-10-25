 Rwanda: Green village helps farmers adapt to flooding | Global Ideas | DW | 29.10.2019

Global Ideas

Rwanda: Green village helps farmers adapt to flooding

Rwanda's hillside farming communities are increasingly vulnerable to flooding. For some whose livelihoods were washed away, a green village illage offers hope.

Watch video 07:55

Rwanda: Building resilience to rain

Project goal: To help rural communities adapt to climate change and increase resilience in northwestern Rwanda

Project implementation: Construction of ecovillages to rehome families displaced by flooding; improving water and land management systems

Project partners: Partners include NGOs such as Care International and Rwanda's Development Rural Durable, the Association pour la Conservation de la Nature au Rwanda, local and national government departments and local farming cooperatives

Project funding: Funded in part by the UNFCCC's Adaptation Fund, with support from the German Environment Ministry through its International Climate Initiative

Rwanda's economy is underpinned by agriculture and the labor of farmers on rural smallholdings. Around 1.4 million households depend on the land for a living, but 90% of this land is on hillsides where crops are particularly vulnerable to flooding.

Erosion makes farmland increasing vulnerable to extreme weather, and sudden rains can wipe out the livelihoods of entire communities.

For some, the Kabyaza Green Village had offered new homes and a fresh start. Better water management means they can harvest rainfall, and terraced fields resist erosion.

A film by Wiebke Feuersenger.

WWW links

International Climate Initiative

Association pour la Conservation de la Nature au Rwanda (ACNR)

Audios and videos on the topic

Related content

BG Müllhalden in Lateinamerika | La Chureca, Nicaragua,

Climate change reinforces the world's inequalities 25.10.2019

Climate change exacerbates inequalities, not only in poor, developing countries, but also in industrialized, wealthy ones. The poor should be given special importance when planning, experts say.

USA Schmelzendes Eis in Alaska

Alaska: Climate change threatens indigenous traditions 22.10.2019

Indigenous groups in the US state of Alaska, also referred to as Alaska Natives, have already seen climate change disrupt their subsistence way of life. But they are trying to adapt.

Polen Illegale Nutzung Fluorkohlenwasserstoffe

Europe's black gas market fueling climate change 14.10.2019

Illegal refrigerant imports are flooding the European market, contributing emissions equivalent to four coal-fired power plants in 2018. These hydrofluorocarbons, also known as HFCs, primarily come from China.

