  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Sendung Dokumentation "Ruanda - Schatten über dem Paradies"
Image: Ampersand
BusinessRwanda

Rwanda and the Price of Success

13 minutes ago

After one of the worst genocides in history, Rwanda is no longer recognizable. The nation is one of the safest, cleanest and most dynamic in Africa. But this awe-inspiring success story also has a downside.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LSGC
Sendung Dokumentation
Image: Ampersand

Record economic growth attracts investors from all over the world to Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. Tourism has also experienced a boom in recent years. A million people visit the country every year to experience its beauty - and observe its well-protected community of mountain gorillas.

This renaissance has come about thanks to Paul Kagame, the country’s president of the past 10 years. The former rebel leader has succeeded in reconciling his country and reversing its fortunes - but at what price?

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: Ampersand

Any political opposition is muzzled and critical reporting severely punished. Some journalists have even been thrown in jail. Modernization programs in Kigali are partly fueled through the expropriation of property. And despite the superfical glossiness, 40 per cent of the Rwandan population still lives below the poverty line.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 01.02.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 01.02.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 01.02.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 02.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 04.02.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 05.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 02.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 05.02.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia says cease-fire comes into effect

Conflicts59 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria's new cash limit leaves traders in the lurch

Nigeria's new cash limit leaves traders in the lurch

Business18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

Press Freedom19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Brandenburg Gate illuminated during New Year's Eve celebrations

Ukraine, economy are Germans' concerns for 2023

Ukraine, economy are Germans' concerns for 2023

Politics12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A police car is parked outside the Amsterdam court where the suspects accused of killing Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries stand trial on 7 June, 2022

String of mafia murders rattles Netherlands

String of mafia murders rattles Netherlands

Crime13 hours ago03:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jerusalem's sacred site.

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

Business24 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage